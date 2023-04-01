Football Tracker: South Africa and Ivory Coast make semi-finals, Girona held in LaLiga

Thank God it's the weekend because that means a feast of football is coming our way. On Flashscore, the Football Tracker is the place to follow it all!

Saturday, February 3rd

23:52 CET - South Africa have beaten Cape Verde on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes to book an AFCON semi-final with Nigeria.

23:02 CET - It’ll be another session of extra time at AFCON with Cape Verde and South Africa still goalless after 90.

23:00 CET - Girona have been held to a goalless draw in LaLiga by Real Sociedad. The match presented an opportunity for the Catalans to leapfrog Real Madrid into top spot but they couldn’t take it. The draw leaves them one point behind Los Blancos, Real Sociedad remain sixth.

22:52 CET - In the late game in Ligue 1, Lens have edged hosts Nantes 1-0 to move into sixth in the standings for the time being.

22:37 CET - Bologna have come back to beat Sassuolo 4-2 in Serie A. The win lifts Thiago Motta’s side into the top five in the league standings.

21:07 CET - It’s been one hell of a day of football already… and it’s not over! The last AFCON quarter-final: Cape Verde vs South Africa is underway.

In Spain, high-flying Girona are hosting Real Sociedad. While in Italy, Bologna are taking on Sassuolo.

In the last Bundesliga fixture of the day, FC Koln beat nine-man Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0. Catching up on things in France, Rennes beat Montpellier 2-1 earlier with Nantes taking on Lens currently.

20:44 CET - Hosts Ivory Coast have completed an incredible comeback with a winner in the last minute of extra time to beat Mali 2-1 despite playing most of the match with 10 men! They have progressed to the AFCON semi-finals as a result. Scenes!

20:29 CET - Over in England, Aston Villa have battered Sheffield United 5-0 in the Premier League. Incredibly, the Villans were 4-0 up after half an hour at Bramall Lane. Not what the rock-bottom Blades needed at all.

20:25 CET - Brazilian teenager Vitor Roque (18) came on, scored and got sent off in a little over 20 minutes as Barcelona beat Alaves 3-1 in LaLiga to keep their slim title hopes bubbling.

20:01 CET - A late Simon Adingra goal has given 10-men Ivory Coast hope against Mali and sent the match to extra-time after Mali took the lead through a stunning Dorgeles Nene strike. 30 more minutes to come!

19:57 CET - What an incredible match in Serie A and a well-earned win for AC Milan who came from 2-1 down to defeat Frosinone to win 3-2!

19:30 CET - A tense encounter in the Asian Cup between hosts Qatar and Uzbekistan has been decided by penalties and Qatar edged out the shoot-out 3-2 to progress to the semi-finals!

19:07 CET - AC Milan are level with Frosinone in Serie A as they look to cement third place. Oliver Giroud gave them an early lead but it was cancelled out by Frosinone's Matias Soule.

18:45 CET - It is half-time at AFCON and it was a half of two big talking points. Firstly Mali's Adama Traore missed a penalty 17 minutes in before an Ivory Coast sending-off just before half-time, a second yellow for Bayer Leverkusen's Odilon Kossounou.

18:31 CET - Over in Spain Barcelona travel to Alaves in just their second match since Xavi announced he is leaving at the end of the season. Barcelona need a win to keep their slim title hopes alive; the match has just kicked off.

18:04 CET - Attention in the Premier League turns to Champions League chasing Aston Villa who travel to relegation-battling Sheffield United with kick-off at 18:30 CET.

17:45 CET - The goals have been flying in this afternoon in the Premier League! The game of the day without a doubt goes to Newcastle United against Luton Town which finished 4-4 after 90 minutes which felt more like a basketball match than football!

Newcastle found themselves 2-0 up 23 minutes but Luton would go on to respond with four goals to lead 4-2 before Newcastle responded once more to level a thriller 4-4!

Elsewhere Brighton blew away rivals Crystal Palace 4-1 and relegation-threatened Burnley came from 2-0 down to secure a vital point against Fulham, 2-2.

17:35 CET - AFCON hosts Ivory Coast are less than 30 minutes away from kicking off their quarter-final against tough opponents Mali who have impressed in the tournament.

Both Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen have won ahead of next weekend's top-table clash. Bayern had a job to do at half-time with the score 1-1 but a Harry Kane header followed by a late Matthijs de Ligt goal secured a vital three points against Borussia Monchengladbach.

Whilst Bayer Leverkusen had a more straightforward afternoon, winning 2-0 away to Darmstadt.

The other Bundesliga results were:

Mainz 0-1 Werder Bremen

Bochum 1-1 Augsburg

Freiburg 1-3 Stuttgart

16:47 CET - It is full-time in the two Serie A early kick-offs, and we still have zero goals. Empoli drew 0-0 with Genoa and it was the same scoreline between Udinese and Monza.

16:02 CET - Valencia have edged cellar dwellers Almeria 2-1 in LaLiga. The win moves them up into seventh place, having played a game more than Betis in eighth.

15:50 CET - Next up in the Premier League, three fixtures from 16:00 with bitter rivals Brighton and Crystal Palace facing off, Burnley hosting Fulham and Luton at Newcastle.

15:30 CET - A very late Jarrad Branthwaite goal has salvaged a deserved point for Everton at home against Tottenham in what was an entertaining start to the weekend’s action in the Premier League. It finished 2-2 at Goodison Park.

14:55 CET - There are some big matches coming up this afternoon, especially in Germany, with table-toppers Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen both in action at 15:30 CET.

Bayer are still unbeaten, incredibly, and face rock-bottom Darmstadt. Bayern, meanwhile, host Borussia Monchengladbach.

Later, the final quarter-final in the Asian Cup sees hosts Qatar playing Uzbekistan for the chance to play Iran in the final four.

14:30 CET - Iran have scored a penalty late into added time to knock favourites Japan out of the Asian Cup to reach the semi-finals, incredible scenes! 2-1.

12:34 CET - Everton and Spurs have released their lineups for the opening match of the Premier League weekend!

10:22 CET - Hello and welcome back to another weekend of football! We have much to look forward to today including quarter-finals from the Asian Cup and AFCON.

We also have a full schedule of matches in Germany and England and matches from Spain, Italy and France, so strap in!

First up, in Qatar, Iran play Japan in a blockbuster quarter-final - that kicks off at 12:30 CET.

An hour later, Tottenham face a tricky trip to Everton in the first Premier League fixture of a packed day.

In LaLiga, play gets underway with Valencia versus Almeria.