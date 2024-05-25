Football Tracker: Southampton seal Premier League return, crunch time in Serie A

Football Tracker: Southampton seal Premier League return, crunch time in Serie A

Updated
Atalanta received a guard of honour from Torino for winning the Europa League
Atalanta received a guard of honour from Torino for winning the Europa LeagueAFP, Flashscore
The European football season may be winding down but it's not over yet and there are plenty of trophies up for grabs this weekend as well as promotions and relegations on the line. The Football Tracker is your one-stop shop for all the latest news and results.

Sunday, May 26th

18:01 CET - Southampton are back in the Premier League! The Saints have returned to the top flight after a season in the Championship thanks to a cagey 1-0 win over Leeds at Wembley, with Adam Armstrong the hero. 

They join Leicester and Ipswich as the new faces in the Premier League next season.

16:51 CET - At half-time, Southampton are leading Leeds 1-0 in the playoff final at Wembley. They have one foot back in the Premier League but can they hang on? Follow the second here.

16:05 CET - Mallorca have come back very late on to beat Getafe 2-1 in the sides' final LaLiga match of the season. There was nothing riding on the game for either of the mid-table sides but it's still a nice way to cap off the season for the islanders.

Follow the day's LaLiga action here.

15:15 CET - Below you can see the lineups for both sides for the playoff final between Leeds and Southampton. Kick-off is at 16:00 CET.

Follow the action here.

Starting XIs
Starting XIsFlashscore

12:45 CET - You’d be forgiven for missing some of the action yesterday as there was just so much on! So here’s a little roundup of the main trophy winners:

Manchester United won the FA Cup.

Bayer Leverkusen won the DFB Pokal (domestic double).

PSG won the Coupe de France (domestic treble).

Barcelona won the women’s Champions League.

Al Ahly won the African Champions League.

Al Ain won the Asian Champions League.

11:45 CET - Welcome to Sunday's coverage of the football on Flashscore! After a day of cup finals on Saturday, we have an equally weighty day of action ahead with more trophies on the line as well as promotions and relegations!

The main event today will be the Championship playoff final, the so-called 'richest game in football,' as Leeds United and Southampton go head-to-head for the final berth in next season's Premier League.

We also have some blockbuster Serie A action to come in the evening with Frosinone hosting Udinese in a battle for survival with Empoli able to send one of them down.

Elsewhere, Galatasaray should wrap up the Turkish Super Lig title and Porto and Sporting will clash in the Portuguese Cup final.

Mentions
FootballFootball Tracker
Football
Armstrong strike sends Southampton back to the Premier League as Leeds miss out
Southampton promoted back to Premier League after playoff final win over Leeds
Lung-busting Mainoo lived every Manchester United fan's dream in FA Cup final
Mbappe glad to leave PSG on winning note, will announce next move in 'a few days'
Leeds and Southampton clash to claim lucrative Premier League return
PSG will replace Mbappe with 'five or six' new signings, says Enrique
Kroos will go down as 'one of the greatest,' says Ancelotti after emotional farewell
Alonso to take time to enjoy 'dream' campaign before turning attention to next season
Barcelona avenge Lyon defeats to win third Women's Champions League
