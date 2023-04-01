Football Tracker: Spain celebrate World Cup triumph, Juventus and Barcelona win

With a number of top European leagues fully underway, it was the turn of the Bundesliga and Serie A to begin this weekend. In the Football Tracker, we will be keeping you up to date with the results and scores from across the footballing world, as well as any important news for the die-hard fans out there!

20th August

23:30 CET - The late game in LaLiga has not been the most thrilling of the weekend, that’s for sure.

Betis vs Atletico finishes 0-0 in Seville.

Take a look at the stats and read the match report here.

22:56 CET - A stunning finish by Leece saw them score two late goals to shock a silenced Lazio and claim all three points.

Check out the match stats here!

22:51 CET - After a rampant first half where Juventus took a 3-0 lead against Udinese, the Old Lady were able to rest key players and cruise to victory in the second half.

Check out the match report and stats here!

22:48 CET - Rennes remain unbeaten in Ligue 1 after finding a second half equaliser against Lens.

Check out the match report and stats here!

22:23 CET - Atletico Madrid have been frustrated in the first half and go into the break with work to do against Betis- 0-0.

22:02 CET - Atletico Madrid are underway in our latest kick-off of the night as they take on Betis. Can they go two from two like their Madrid rivals after their opening weekend win?

21:54 CET - Juventus are back underway as they look to inflict more pain on the struggling Udinese in the second half.

21:47 CET - Finally in Ligue 1 Lens are 1-0 up against Rennes who are struggling to back up their impressive 5-1 thrashing of Metz last weekend.

Check out the match stats here!

21:45 CET - Elsewhere in Serie A Lazio are leading Lecce 1-0 at the break!

Take a look at the match stats with Flashscore!

21:37 CET - A lovely team goal by Juventus which started with a backheel from Chiesa and was finished off by Adrien Rabiot who got on the end of a perfect delivery into the box. And that brings an end to the first half.

21:34 CET - Barcelona see out the final moments and they've got a vital three points to kickstart their La Liga campaign.

Check out the match report and match stats here!

21:28 CET - And as is often the case, when you get one the goals tend to flow. Barcelona score again in the 94th minute thanks to a fantastic team goal which Ferran Torres finished off.

21:24 CET - Well they left it late but Barcelona have found a vital goal late on against Cadiz through Pedri who scores their first goal of the new season.

21:08 CET - Juventus are wasting no time here, we are just 20 minutes in and they are 2-0 ahead! A soft penalty was given after a VAR check and Dusan Vlahovic makes no mistake from the spot.

20:52 CET - And it's taken them no time to get their account going for the season as a loose pass gives Juventus the counter-attack chance and Chiesa makes no mistake, firing into the bottom corner.

20:42 CET - Juventus are about to start their Serie A campaign as they travel to Udinese. They will be hoping for a less complicated situation off the pitch this season after a 10-point deduction derailed their 2022/23 campaign.

Follow the game here!

Match line ups Juventus vs Udinese Flashscore

20:38 CET - Roma came from 2-0 down to earn a point in a captivating opening day draw with Salernitana thanks to a Belotti double.

Check how the drama unfolded here!

20:34 CET - Atalanta kick off their campaign with a routine 2-0 win away to Sassuolo.

Read the match stats and report here!

20:31 CET - After last week's opening-day draw, Barcelona are struggling again in La Liga and it is 0-0 at halftime against Cadiz.

Follow the game here.

20:20 CET - Andrea Belotti equalises for Roma with a devastating header and his second of the game in a gripping and action-packed encounter!

20:12 CET - With a quarter of an hour to go, Roma are trailing Salernitana 2-1 at home! Is an upset on the way?

Follow the match here.

19:50 CET - It was the perfect Sunday afternoon for David Moyes as he saw his team beat Chelsea and his new signing Ward-Prowse make the dream debut. For Chelsea, it was a sobering reminder that even £100 million signings won't make their problems go away.

Read the full report here.

19:35 CET - Barcelona's first home match of the season is underway.

Follow it here

19:33 CET - 3-1 to West Ham and that's that. Lucas Paqueta converts a penalty to seal the three points and condemn Chelsea to defeat.

19:04 CET - Red Card! Aguerd has gone from hero to zero, with the man who gave West Ham the lead earlier being shown a second yellow card for a late challenge. The hosts will have to hold on with 10 men.

18:53 CET - West Ham are back in front! Michail Antonio has made it 2-1 with a great strike!

18:48 CET - Barcelona are kicking off against Cadiz in just under half an hour. The big headline from their lineup is that 16-year-old Lamine Yamal starts.

Barcelona vs Cadiz lineups Flashscore

18:36 CET - Roma and Atlanta have kicked off their Serie A campaigns; follow their matches live below.

Roma vs Salernitana

Sassuolo vs Atlanta

18:25 CET - Half-time in London and it's West Ham 1-1 Chelsea. Enzo Fernandez had the chance to give his side the lead from the spot but saw his penalty saved.

West Ham vs Chelsea first-half stats StatsPerform

18:12 CET - Frankfurt have taken the lead against Darmstadt through star man Randal Kolo Muani.

18:08 CET - As the dust settles on the Women's World Cup final, read the thoughts of both teams' managers at the links below:

Wiegman disappointed in Women's World Cup final defeat but proud of Lionesses

All the suffering was worth it, says controversial Spain coach Jorge Vilda

18:00 CET - 1-1 in East London! Carney Chukwuemeka has equalised for Chelsea with the first senior goal of his career!

17:43 CET - Frankfurt have just kicked off against Darmstadt, and that match was the focus of the latest edition of our Derby Week feature.

Click here to read all about the rivalry

17:38 CET - What a start for West Ham and what a start for James Ward-Prowse! With one of his first touches for his new club, he swings in a corner and Nayef Aguerd heads in!

17:33 CET - Union Berlin have beaten Mainz 4-1 but it so easily could have been a different story. The visitors missed two penalties in the second half, although they did score the rebound from one of them.

17:29 CET - Chelsea are about to face West Ham at the London Stadium. Here are the starting XIs:

West Ham vs Chelsea lineups Flashscore

Click here to listen to live audio commentary

17:05 CET - It's full-time at Villa Park and Aston Villa have cruised to a 4-0 victory over Everton.

Read the full report here

16:56 CET - The afternoon matches in Ligue are over.

Le Havre 1-2 Brest

Lorient 1-1 Nice

Reims 2-0 Clermont

16:40 CET - It's just going from bad to worse for Everton. They lose the ball at the back and gift it to Jhon Duran, who makes it 4-0.

16:20 CET - At half-time in Germany, Union Berlin lead Mainz by two goals to nil.

16:17 CET - Another goal for Villa! Leon Bailey has made it 3-0 at the start of the second half.

15:57 CET - Here are the half-time scores in France:

Le Havre 0-1 Brest

Lorient 0-0 Nice

Reims 1-0 Clermont

15:55 CET - The half-time whistle has blown at Villa Park, where things have all gone according to plan for the hosts thus far.

The first-half stats at Villa Park StatsPerform

15:25 CET - Make that 2-0 to Villa! Douglas Luiz converting a spot-kick to double the lead.

15:18 CET - Aston Villa are into an early lead at home to Everton. It's 1-0 at Villa Park - John McGinn with the goal!

You can follow that match LIVE with our audio commentary!

15:15 CET - There is more action from France today with three Ligue 1 matches having now kicked off.

Keep up with all the action here.

15:01 CET - Sunday’s Premier League action is underway with Everton visiting Aston Villa in the day’s first match.

You can follow that match LIVE with our audio commentary!

14:55 CET - 10-man Lille have notched their first win of the new Ligue 1 season, beating visitors Nantes 2-0.

Nantes are still searching for their first points of the campaign.

You can see all the stats and a full report there.

14:10 CET - That’s full-time in the Women’s World Cup final and it’s a first championship for Spain!

They have won 1-0 thanks to that first-half strike from Carmona. It was a close affair but, ultimately, the better team won on the night in Sydney.

What a tournament it’s been - a massive boost for women’s football globally!

12:49 CET - Well, it's half-time in the World Cup final and Spain are leading 1-0 thanks to a fantastic strike from captain Olga Carmona.

Take a look at the half-time stats below and follow the match live here.

Half-time stats StatsPerform

12:05 CET - The Women’s World Cup final is underway in Sydney and don’t forget you can follow that with our LIVE text and audio commentary.

11:33 CET - It's almost kick-off time in Sydney for the Women's World Cup final!

England coach Sarina Wiegman has named an unchanged side for the final while Spain have added 19-year-old forward Salma Paralluelo to their lineup.

Lionesses forward Lauren James, who scored three goals in the group stage, is on the bench after returning from suspension after her red card against Nigeria in the last 16.

Starting lineups Flashscore

09:49 CET - There's plenty of men's football today, but before that, we have the Women's World Cup final between England and Spain. It kicks off in just under two hours, and you can follow it with Flashscore.

Kick off is at 12:00 CET Profimedia

08:50 CET - Inter Miami beat Nashville SC in a thrilling Leagues Cup final on Saturday after a 1-1 draw was settled by a marathon 10-9 penalty shootout, as Lionel Messi extended his winning streak since joining the MLS side to seven games and scored his 10th goal in the process.

Read all about the match here