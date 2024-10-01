Football Tracker: Sparta Prague draw level against Stuttgart, Brest in front at Salzburg

Stuttgart are up against Sparta Prague on matchday two

Welcome back to European football and the second gameweek of UEFA's new format. As will often be the case in this system, there are matches to look forward to which would ordinarily be seen in the latter stages of the competition. Over the next three nights of Champions League, Europa League and Conference League football - strap in for goals, drama and hopefully a few upsets.

20:01 CET - Still all the same in our early games, so let's turn our attention to arguably the biggest 21:00 CET fixture, which sees PSG travel to London to face Arsenal.

Before the game, PSG manager Luis Enrique stated that Ousmane Dembele would be left out of the squad and he has made good on his word, with the Frenchman absent.

For Arsenal, Bukayo Saka captains the side as they name a relatively youthful bench given their injury list.

Arsenal - PSG lineups Flashscore

Follow that game with us right here.

19:52 CET - Both of tonight's early matches in the Champions League are now back underway for the second half!

19:35 CET - We've reached the halfway stage in Austria, and it's Brest who hold a narrow lead over Salzburg at the interval thanks to Abdallah Sima's clinical finish on the break.

Meanwhile, it's been a breathless opening period in Germany between Stuttgart and Sparta Prague, with the scores locked at one goal apiece.

Half-time stats Opta by StatsPerform

19:21 CET - And there's the equaliser for Sparta Prague! A sublime free-kick from Kaan Kairinen has restored parity in Stuttgart.

19:12 CET - Tournament debutants Brest have found the breakthrough in Salzburg, with Abdallah Sima putting the finishing touch on a superb counter-attacking move for the French side.

18:54 CET - And we already have our first goal! Young French midfielder Enzo Millot gives Stuttgart an early lead after getting on the end of an inviting cross and heading home.

18:47 CET - Both early kick-offs are now underway as a big night of Champions League football gets rolling!

Follow all the action here.

18:00 CET - The other early kick-off between Stuttgart and Sparta Prague is a match between two sides that had differing returns to the Champions League. Sparta shocked Salzburg to win 3-0 in Prague, whilst Salzburg lost 3-1 to Real Madrid.

However, there is no clear favourite for this one and with home advantage Stuttgart will be hoping to get off the mark with their first points of this new format.

Check out the lineups below:

Match lineups Flashscore

17:45 CET - Team news in for the first two matches of the day as the countdown towards kick-off begins.

It is all change for Salzburg manager Pep Lijnders who makes six changes from the team who lost in gameweek one against Sparta Prague.

Check out Salzburg's and Brest's full lineups here:

Match lineups Flashscore

17:00 CET - On this first night of gameweek two, there is no shortage of intriguing Champions League encounters. And there are two early matches from 18:45 CET to begin your midweek action as Salzburg host Brest and Sparta Prague travel to Stuttgart.

To guide you through a busy schedule over the next three days and which games standout to us, check out our European Highlights piece from Flashscore editor Danny Clark.

In that piece, Danny previews a heavyweight clash this evening as Arsenal host PSG from 21:00 CET.

Follow all the Champions League action this evening with Flashscore.