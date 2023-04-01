Football Tracker: Spurs beat struggling Forest, Lyon claim massive win at Monaco

Another weekend has arrived, which means the Football Tracker is back once more to keep you up to date with all the non-stop action around Europe, as the festive season continues.

Friday, December 15th

23:03 CET - Finally, over in LaLiga, Raul bagged a 95th-minute winner for Osasuna to give them a 1-0 win over Rayo Vallecano.

22:59 CET - Tottenham have made it back-to-back wins after beating Nottingham Forest 2-0 at the City Ground. Goals from Richarlison and the impressive Dejan Kulusevski proved to be the difference. However, on a negative note, Yves Bissouma was sent off for the away side in the second half. For Forest, the pressure continues to mount on Steve Cooper.

Match stats Statsperform

22:56 CET - An 85th-minute goal from Jeffinho has given Lyon an utterly crucial 1-0 win at Monaco to help them climb off the bottom of Ligue 1 up to 16th. Meanwhile, Monaco have missed the chance to close the gap on league leaders PSG.

21:38 CET - Juventus have missed out on the chance to go top of Serie A after being held to a 1-1 draw by Genoa. A win for Inter Milan this weekend will now see them stretch their lead at the summit to four points.

Match stats Statsperform

21:28 CET - Monchengladbach and Werder Bremen have battled it out to a 2-2 draw in the Bundesliga, which saw the home side end the game with 10 men.

21:42 CET - Over at the FIFA Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia, Egyptian outfit Al Ahly are into the semi-finals after beating Saudi side Al Ittihad 3-1.

20:45 CET - Just 15 minutes to go until Monaco and Lyon go head-to-head - two sides at opposite ends of the Ligue 1 table.

Team lineups Flashscore

20:33 CET - Monchengladbach vs Werder Bremen is now underway in the Bundesliga.

20:11 CET - Juve are also in action in around 35 minutes, as they target a win at Genoa to go top of Serie A.

Team lineups Flashscore

20:00 CET - We are just an hour away from the first match in the Premier League this weekend and with it, Steve Cooper and Ange Postecoglou have announced their lineups for the game at the City Ground as Spurs take on Nottingham Forest.

Team lineups Flashscore

18:22 CET - Welcome back to the Football Tracker. Immediately, there are some top teams in action in the coming hours to get this weekend underway.

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to make it back-to-back wins in the Premier League as they head to Nottingham Forest, whose manager Steve Cooper continues the battle to keep hold of his job.

In Serie A, Juventus will aim to go back to the top of Serie A when they face Genoa, while high-flying Monaco take on the desperately struggling Lyon in Ligue 1.

Over in Germany, Borussia Monchengladbach host Werder Bremen, and in Spain, Osasuna play Rayo Vallecano.