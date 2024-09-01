Football Tracker: Spurs equalise against Newcastle, Palace draw level with Chelsea

With the transfer window now firmly slamming shut, all eyes will be on matters on the pitch, as the action around Europe's top leagues continues this weekend.

Sunday, September 1st

15:27 CET - Celtic have continued their domination of Scottish football, thumping their arch-rivals Rangers 3-0. Can anyone stop them in their quest for another league title?

Match stats Flashscore

14:20 CET - At half-time, Celtic are leading their bitter rivals Rangers 2-0 at home in the Scottish Premiership thanks to goals from Japanese pair Daizen Maeda and Kyogo Furuhashi.

13:45 CET - Today's Premier League action kicks off at 14:30 CET with two tasty matches. In West London, Chelsea host Crystal Palace. The Blues have been hot and cold so far while Palace are still searching for their first win of the league season.

Up north, Newcastle host Tottenham in what could be an absolute cracker. Both sides have started their seasons with a win and a draw. Click the links to see the starting lineups and follow both matches live.

12:45 CET - We have a big one to get the day started in style - the first Old Firm derby of the season! Both Celtic and Rangers are undefeated after three rounds in the Scottish Premiership but Rangers are under pressure to win, having drawn with Hearts in the opening round.

What's more, Rangers haven't beaten their fierce Glasgow rivals in their last five meetings! Can they get revenge and an advantage in the league?

Follow the match here from 13:30 CET.

Last five meetings Flashscore

08:59 CET - Another day of massive action around Europe is upon us, with the headline clash between Manchester United and Liverpool taking centre stage this afternoon. But before that in the Premier League, Chelsea host Crystal Palace while Newcastle head to Tottenham.

In Ligue 1, the standout contest comes between Lille and PSG this evening, after Bayern Munich's first match at the Allianz Arena this season as they take on Freiburg.

Juventus and Roma go head to head in a mouthwatering clash tonight in Italy, while around the same time, Real Madrid look to get back to winning ways in LaLiga at home to Betis.