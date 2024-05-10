Football Tracker: Stuttgart see off Augsburg, Brest avoid defeat to keep up Euro push

Football Tracker: Stuttgart see off Augsburg, Brest avoid defeat to keep up Euro push

Updated
Serhou Guisarry was the match winner for Stuttgart
Serhou Guisarry was the match winner for StuttgartAFP, Flashscore
We are getting ever closer to the end of the football season, but there is still plenty to play for around Europe's elite leagues. The Football Tracker is back for another weekend of top-drawer action to provide you with all the biggest news and results.

23:00 CET - All over in our two Ligue 1 games and Brest have kept up their push for Champions League football next year by battling back for a 1-1 draw with Reims. Meanwhile Nice had Jeremie Boga to thank for their 1-0 win against Le Havre.

And in LaLiga, Girona moved two points clear of Barcelona in the standings, but they dropped points in a 2-2 draw with valiant Alaves - Jon Guridi scoring the late leveller for the Basque side just before full-time.

Alaves - Girona match stats
Alaves - Girona match statsOpta by StatsPerform

22:37 CET - Three quick-fire goals from Inter have put them firmly in control against Frosinone. Tajon Buchanan, Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram have all got on the scoresheet in the second half to put their side five up.

And that is how it finished - a fine, five-star display from the Serie A champions.

Frosinone - Inter match stats
Frosinone - Inter match statsOpta by StatsPerform

22:23 CET - Stuttgart's Serhou Guirassy has given his side a tight 1-0 victory over Augsburg to move his side into second in the Bundesliga.

Read the full report now.

Augsburg - Stuttgart match stats
Augsburg - Stuttgart match statsOpta by StatsPerform

22:08 CET - Inter have doubled their lead against Frosinone with opening goalscorer Davide Frattesi setting up Marko Arnautovic for the strike. A long way back now for the hosts.

21:50 CET - Half-time in our two Ligue 1 clashes and Brest have pulled a goal back against Reims to go into the break at 1-1, whilst Nice take a one-goal lead into the break against Le Havre.

21:45 CET - Back to Spain, where Girona have retaken the lead at Alaves just before the break through Yangel Herrera and in the Bundesliga, Stuttgart started the second half very brightly with goal machine Serhou Guirassy netting his 26th goal of the season to put his side 1-0 up against Augsburg.

21:33 CET - Inter have kept their one-goal lead against Frosinone at the interval through Davide Frattesi. Meanwhile Reims and Nice are leading in the two Ligue 1 games tonight.

Frosinone - Inter first half stats
Frosinone - Inter first half statsOpta by StatsPerform

21:15 CET - A leveller for Alaves! Jon Guridi gets on the scoresheet for the second time in four games to peg back Girona's early effort.

Meanwhile, it's half-time between Augsburg and Stuttgart with the two sides locked at 0-0. 

Follow the second half of that game here.

Augsburg - Stuttgart first half stats
Augsburg - Stuttgart first half statsOpta by StatsPerform

21:04 CET - The first goal of the night has come in LaLiga where Girona have taken the lead in the third minute against Alaves - Eric Garcia with his fourth league goal of the season.

Soon after, Inter get themselves in front against relegation-threatened Frosinone through Davide Frattesi.

20:35 CET - Our only Bundesliga game of the night sees Stuttgart meet Augsburg. The hosts Augsburg are still chasing a spot in Europe against their Champions League destined opponents.

That game is underway and is 0-0 in the early going.

20:31 CET - In a league where we are sure Kylian Mbappe will be playing next year - LaLiga - sees a team that could rival his destination of Madrid, Girona, take on Alaves as they look to cement second spot in the league.

The Catalans kick off at 21:00 CET - a game you can follow here.

Girona - Alaves lineups
Girona - Alaves lineupsFlashscore

20:30 CET - Before we dive into tonight's games, the big news has come off the field where Kylian Mbappe (24) has announced his PSG departure at the end of the season.

Read the full story here.

20:00 CET - Welcome back to the Football Tracker for another fantastic weekend! We have plenty for you this Friday evening, with Serie A champions Inter Milan taking to the field, while Girona continue their quest for a runners-up finish in LaLiga. High-flying Brest and Stuttgart are also in action in Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga respectively. 

Mentions
FootballFootball Tracker
Football
Alaves level late to keep Girona sweating on second spot in LaLiga
Inter fire five past Frosinone to leave hosts looking over shoulder
Endrick in but Casemiro and Richarlison out of Brazil's Copa America squad
Updated
David Moyes says leaving West Ham is right for him and club
Kylian Mbappe announces expected departure from PSG at end of season
Hack the Weekend: Luton and Nottingham Forest to cause problems for West Ham and Chelsea
Vinicius Junior very close to first Ballon d'Or win, says Real Madrid boss Ancelotti
Stefano Pioli wants AC Milan to finish season on high after six-match winless run
Ange Postecoglou has no qualms in disappointing King Charles and relegating Burnley
