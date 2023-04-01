Football Tracker: Super Sunday off to Nice start, Atletico Madrid facing Almeria

It's the weekend and that means one thing - football coming from all corners! Flashscore's Football Tracker is the best place to keep up with all the action.

Sunday, December 10th

14:11 CET - It’s starting to feel like every game in the Premier League is a blockbuster such is the quality through the league.

That’s definitely the case this afternoon with Chelsea taking on Everton, Manchester City at Luton and Fulham hosting West Ham. All those games kick off at 15:00 CET while later on, Newcastle travel to Tottenham.

Strap yourself in for a Super Sunday of football!

Results and fixtures in the round

13:14 CET - In just over 45 minutes, Atletico Madrid will begin their clash with Almeria. With Real Madrid dropping points yesterday and at least one of Girona and Barcelona guaranteed to do so in their clash tonight, it's a big chance for Diego Simeone's men to reignite their title challenge.

Atletico Madrid vs Almeria starting XIs

12:40 CET - In a big blow for Manchester City, it has been reported that star striker Erling Haaland will miss their clash - one they really need to win - with Luton later today.

12:30 CET - Let’s take a moment to reflect on the fact that Nice have only conceded five goals in 14 league games this season. Five! What’s more, their captain and centre-back, Dante is still playing at 40. The Brazilian is ageing like a fine French wine it seems.

Dante's recent seasons in numbers

12:18 CET - Here are the lineups for Nice's match with Reims.

Lineups

11:40 CET- Saturday was a day of upsets with both Manchester United and Bayern Munich suffering shocking losses.

United were beaten 3-0 at home by Bournemouth while Bayern were battered 5-1 by Eintracht Frankfurt.

In Spain, Real Madrid could only draw at Betis while in Serie A, Inter were on fire as they smashed Udinese 4-0.

11:10 CET - Well, Saturday was a massive day of action which means there are fewer matches across the top leagues today but there is no shortage of good games, that’s for sure.

Starting in France, Nice will be looking to bounce back from their first loss in the league against Reims.

Later, both Manchester City and Bayer Leverkusen are in action in the afternoon with Barcelona versus Girona the headliner this evening.

Saturday, December 9th

23:03 CET - In the late LaLiga game, Mallorca have beaten Sevilla 1-0 to jump ahead of them in the lower reaches of the table.

Cyle Larin scored the decisive goal for Mallorca

22:54 CET - A late goal from Randal Kolo Muani has helped PSG to a narrow 2-1 win over Nantes in Ligue and to reinstate their six-point lead at the top of the standings.

Ligue 1's top five

22:38 CET - Three first-half goals set Inter up for what was a resounding 4-0 win over Udinese in Serie A tonight. The win takes them back to the top of the table.

Key match stats

21:47 CET - In Paris, PSG are 1-0 up against Nantes as they look to extend their lead at the top of the Ligue 1 standings to six points.

21:38 CET - At half-time in Milan, Inter lead Udinese 3-0 after scoring all three goals in a seven-minute burst.

20:44 CET - Inter and Udinese will kick off the late game this evening in a minute.

Soon after that, the action in France wraps up with PSG hosting Nantes and, over in Spain, Sevilla’s trip to Mallorca.

20:30 CET - RB Leipzig have defeated 10-man Dortmund 3-2 in a classically entertaining Bundesliga clash.

The win gives Leipzig some breathing space in fourth spot.

Earlier, in LaLiga, Real Sociedad thrashed Villarreal 3-0.

20:27 CET - Aston Villa's incredible run of form continues! After beating Manchester City in midweek, they have now beaten Arsenal as well - their match finished 1-0 at Villa Park. The win takes the Villans within two points of Liverpool in top spot.

The Premier League's top five

19:52 CET - A thriller in Bergamo has ended with a last-gasp winner from the hosts, with Atalanta winning 3-2 against AC Milan.

19:24 CET - In France, Monaco have moved up to second with a 2-1 win away at Rennes.

19:22 CET - Borussia Dortmund looked set to end the first half of their clash with RB Leipzig with their heads down after going 1-0 behind and down to 10 men, but Nicolas Sule levelled things up just before the break.

19:19 CET - Aston Villa's stunning start to the season is continuing, with Unai Emery's side 1-0 up against Arsenal at the break.

19:00 CET - At half-time in Bergamo, Atalanta and Milan are level at 1-1. Follow the second half here.

18:30 CET - Kicking off now in Germany is a heavyweight clash between Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, both of whom now have the chance to close the gap to Bayern Munich.

18:20 CET - Next up is second vs third in the Premier League with Arsenal travelling to Aston Villa.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal starting XIs

18:09 CET - Real Madrid have failed to beat Real Betis in LaLiga. After going 1-0 up early in the second half, Los Blancos soon conceded an equaliser and that’s how it stayed. Read about the match here.

Real Madrid go one point clear at the top of LaLiga but Girona could leapfrog them with a win over Barcelona tomorrow.

LaLiga's top five

17:59 CET - Next up in the schedule, AC Milan take on Atalanta in Serie A!

17:55 CET - Bournemouth have stunned Manchester United, winning 3-0 at a wet and windy Old Trafford to bring a swift halt to United’s recent good run.

Below are the other Premier League results:

Brighton 1 Burnley 1

Sheffield United 1 Brentford 0

Wolves 1 Nottingham Forest 1

17:15 CET - What a day for Frankfurt! They've absolutely stunned Bayern Munich - and the rest of the world for that matter - beating the reigning champions 5-1!

Here are the rest of the Bundesliga results from the 15:30 kick-offs:

Heidenheim 3 Darmstadt 2

Union Berlin 3 B. Monchengladbach 1

Werder Bremen 2 Augsburg 0

Wolfsburg 0 Freiburg 1

16:55 CET - In Serie A, Lazio could only draw 1-1 away to 10-man Verona.

16:51 CET - At half-time, here are the scores in the Premier League's afternoon fixtures.

Manchester United 0 Bournemouth 1

Brighton 0 Burnley 1

Sheffield United 1 Brentford 0

Wolves 1 Nottingham Forest 1

16:25 CET - At half-time, Bayern Munich are trailing Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1!

Can they turn it around in the second half to stay in touch with Bundesliga pacesetters Bayer Leverkusen?

16:05 CET - Las Palmas have beaten Alaves 1-0 on the road in the first LaLiga match of the day.

15:57 CET - Plenty more games are about to kick off in the Premier League with Manchester United in action against Bournemouth.

15:40 CET - In just under half an hour, LaLiga leaders Real Madrid will kick off their match away at Real Betis

15:37 CET - Over in Italy, Lazio are leading Verona in the first Serie A match of the day.

15:33 CET - A scratchy Liverpool have come back to beat 10-man Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park in the Premier League thanks to a late winner from Harvey Elliot after Mohamed Salah's 200th goal for the club.

Not a vintage performance from Jurgen Klopp’s men at all but it doesn’t matter how you get to the top of the table, does it?

14:55 CET - Bayern Munich's clash with Frankfurt will kick off in just over 30 minutes; these are the starting XIs:

Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich starting XIs

14:21 CET - Another day, another VAR decision! The first half between Crystal Palace and Liverpool has ended goalless. Palace did have a penalty awarded but it was then withdrawn after a review.

13:45 CET - The first LaLiga match of the day sees Las Palmas travel all the way to north Spain to play Alaves.

12:34 CET - Here's how the sides will line up for the clash at Selhurst Park this afternoon:

The starting XIs

11:45 CET - Crystal Palace fans have had their patience tested by manager Roy Hodgson of late. He called them ‘spoilt’ but later backtracked on the comments.

They are up first in the Premier League today, hosting Liverpool at 13:30 CET.

09:50 CET - Happy Saturday! Today's action will begin in just under four hours with Liverpool's visit to Crystal Palace. If they claim victory at Selhurst Park, they'll move to the top of the Premier League.