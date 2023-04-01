Football Tracker: Top-of-the-table draw in Bundesliga, Nice shock for PSG

Club football is back and back with a bang with a number of heavyweight clashes taking place across the weekend including a Milan derby and battle between Germany's best. Keep up with all of the action right here on the Football Tracker.

22:58 CET - In the LaLiga clash of the evenng, Rayo Vallecano beat Alaves 2-0.

22:55 CET - Nice have stunned PSG, winning 3-2 at the Parc des Princes!

Terem Moffi and Kylian Mbappe both scored braces but the Southerners came out on top to shock the Ligue 1 champions in their own backyard.

22:25 CET - Just as we thought Bayern had snatched a late winner through Leon Goretzka in their top-of-the-table clash with Bayer Leverkusen, Bayer pulled it back with a very late penalty to make things 2-2. And that's how it finished in Munich.

21:52 CET - With 30 minutes to go, it’s all square in Munich - Bayern 1-1 Bayer.

20:55 CET - Next up we have PSG hosting Nice in the evening’s only Ligue 1 match.

And if you fancy some LaLiga, there’s one match tonight in Spain’s top tier with Rayo Vallecano hosting Alaves.

20:15 CET - Well, Friday night football is finally upon us! And we start the weekend with a blockbuster Bundesliga clash between the only two teams with a perfect record - Bayern Munch and Bayer Leverkusen. Hell yeah!

Lineups Flashscore

Can they go deep in this year's Champions League? With their current squad, quite possibly!

17:49 CET - Pep Guardiola, Mikel Arteta, Erik ten Hag and Ange Postecoglu have all been speaking to the press ahead of their sides' returns to action - you can read what they all had to say below.

17:42 CET - The international break is behind us and it's time to return to the virtual pitches of the world's best league as Premier League action returns.

15:40 CET - Looking for the underdogs that might spring a surprise this weekend? Well, look no further than our data-based feature Hack the Weekend!

15:35 CET - Club football is back! We've got nothing against the international break, but it does feel good to get back to the usual, especially with the action we've got coming up.

First up are some mouthwatering clashes taking place tonight with Bayern Munich hosting Bayer Leverkusen and PSG hosting Nice.

We will cover all the big results from tonight and over the weekend here plus keep you up to date with the must-see stories.