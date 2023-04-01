Football Tracker: Top-of-the-table draw in Bundesliga, Nice shock for PSG

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Football Tracker: Top-of-the-table draw in Bundesliga, Nice shock for PSG
Football Tracker: Top-of-the-table draw in Bundesliga, Nice shock for PSG
Updated
Rayo Vallecano beat Alaves in LaLiga
Rayo Vallecano beat Alaves in LaLiga
AFP
Club football is back and back with a bang with a number of heavyweight clashes taking place across the weekend including a Milan derby and battle between Germany's best. Keep up with all of the action right here on the Football Tracker.

22:58 CET - In the LaLiga clash of the evenng, Rayo Vallecano beat Alaves 2-0.

22:55 CET - Nice have stunned PSG, winning 3-2 at the Parc des Princes!

Terem Moffi and Kylian Mbappe both scored braces but the Southerners came out on top to shock the Ligue 1 champions in their own backyard.

See all the stats and read a match report here.

22:25 CET - Just as we thought Bayern had snatched a late winner through Leon Goretzka in their top-of-the-table clash with Bayer Leverkusen, Bayer pulled it back with a very late penalty to make things 2-2. And that's how it finished in Munich.

See all the stats and a match report here.

21:52 CET - With 30 minutes to go, it’s all square in Munich - Bayern 1-1 Bayer.

Follow the match live here.

20:55 CET - Next up we have PSG hosting Nice in the evening’s only Ligue 1 match. 

Follow that match here.

And if you fancy some LaLiga, there’s one match tonight in Spain’s top tier with Rayo Vallecano hosting Alaves.

 20:15 CET - Well, Friday night football is finally upon us! And we start the weekend with a blockbuster Bundesliga clash between the only two teams with a perfect record - Bayern Munch and Bayer Leverkusen. Hell yeah!

You can follow the action with our live commentary here.

Lineups
Flashscore
19:27 CET -BarcelonaLamine Yamal

Can they go deep in this year's Champions League? With their current squad, quite possibly!

Read our latest feature here.

17:49 CET - Pep Guardiola, Mikel Arteta, Erik ten Hag and Ange Postecoglu have all been speaking to the press ahead of their sides' returns to action - you can read what they all had to say below.

Guardiola returns, but City's Grealish, Stones and Kovacic to miss West Ham clash

Mikel Arteta hails record signing Declan Rice's quick adaptation at Arsenal

Ten Hag dodges Sancho questions, stresses need for standards at United

Tottenham pledge support for embattled striker Richarlison, says Postecoglou

17:42 CET - The international break is behind us and it's time to return to the virtual pitches of the world's best league as Premier League action returns.

Click here to see how things are looking in the world of Fantasy Premier League heading into Gameweek 5.

15:40 CET - Looking for the underdogs that might spring a surprise this weekend? Well, look no further than our data-based feature Hack the Weekend!

It’s back for it’s first instalment this season and you can read that here.

15:35 CET - Club football is back! We've got nothing against the international break, but it does feel good to get back to the usual, especially with the action we've got coming up.

First up are some mouthwatering clashes taking place tonight with Bayern Munich hosting Bayer Leverkusen and PSG hosting Nice.

We will cover all the big results from tonight and over the weekend here plus keep you up to date with the must-see stories.

Mentions
Football TrackerFootball
Related Articles
Football Tracker: Messi shines in MLS again
Football Tracker: Inter win in Sardinia, Atletico destroy Rayo Vallecano
Football Tracker: Henry takes France U21 job as AC Milan see off Bologna
Show more
Football
Nice stun Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain with 3-2 victory in the capital
Late Palacios penalty helps Bayer Leverkusen snatch draw from Bayern Munich
Atletico Madrid midfielder De Paul sidelined with leg injury sustained with Argentina
OPINION: With teenage sensation Yamal, Barcelona can finally move out of Messi's shadow
Spain's women players call for more heads to roll after Luis Rubiales exit
Guardiola returns, but City's Grealish, Stones and Kovacic to miss West Ham clash
Tottenham pledge support for embattled striker Richarlison, says Postecoglou
Mikel Arteta hails record signing Declan Rice's quick adaptation at Arsenal
Ten Hag dodges Sancho questions, stresses need for standards at United
Most Read
Kylian Mbappe to be available against Nice, says PSG boss Luis Enrique
Who's missing: Jack Grealish remains doubtful for Manchester City
Djokovic defends Alcaraz's absence from Davis Cup matches
Three Real Madrid youth players arrested over sexual video with minor

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings