Football Tracker: Tottenham looking to go top, Monday night action in Italy and Spain

Football Tracker: Tottenham looking to go top, Monday night action in Italy and Spain

Tottenham will move to the Premier League's summit if they beat Fulham tonight

The weekend was packed full of football goodness but with four Monday night matches across Europe, it’s not over yet! Keep up with everything here on the Football Tracker.

October 23rd

11:11 CET - Well, the weekend is gone and with it, most of the football across the major leagues but even with European fixtures in midweek, there is still a bit of Monday night action to look forward to.

In the Premier League, Spurs host Fulham at 21:00 CET with the chance of going top with a win!

Over in Italy, Udinese play Lecce (18:30 CET) followed by Empoli’s trip to Fiorentina (20:45 CET).

There’s one LaLiga game to enjoy as well with Valencia battling Cadiz (21:00 CET).

We will have updates later for you here on the Football Tracker plus all the big stories throughout the day.

October 22nd

22:55 CET - Barcelona had to battle hard but they have beaten Athletic Bilbao 1-0 thanks to a goal from 17-year-old debutant Marc Guiu, who netted just a minute into his first appearance.

Barcelona - Athletic Bilbao player ratings Flashscore

22:43 CET - Juventus had to work hard for it, but they have seen off AC Milan with a 1-0 victory at San Siro.

Elsewhere in Ligue 1, Lyon still wait for their first win of the season as they lost 2-1 to Clermont - they now sit bottom of the table.

Read the full report from the game here.

Lyon - Clermont player ratings Flashscore

22:41 CET - Off the bench, 17-year-old Marc Guiu scores his first senior goal for Barcelona on his debut to break the deadlock against Athletic Bilbao with just 10 minutes left in the game.

22:10 CET - Juventus take the lead against the 10 men of AC Milan. Manuel Locatelli scores the opener for the 'Old Lady' in this tense battle thanks to good work from Timothy Weah.

21:59 CET - Hope for Lyon? Florent Ogier's own goal has halved the deficit against Clermont in the 53rd minute to give them a lifeline with a long-range strike.

21:51 CET - We have got to the break between Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao, which remains goalless at the Estadio Olimpico.

Barcelona - Athletic Bilbao match stats Flashscore

21:35 CET - Half-time in Milan and Lyon as AC Milan and Juventus remain goalless, whilst Clermont will be much the happier side with their two-goal lead over hosts Lyon.

Lyon - Clermont first half stats Flashscore

21:27 CET - Nearing half-time between AC Milan and Juventus and despite it remaining goalless - for now - there has been some drama. Defender Malick Thiaw has been sent off in the 40th minute, making the hosts' job that bit more difficult tonight.

Follow the game live now.

21:20 CET - It's going from bad to worse for Lyon as they are now two down against Clermont with Yohan Magnin piling on the misery.

20:55 CET - It's been a season to forget so far for Lyon, without a win so far in Ligue 1. And it hasn't started well for them tonight either as they find themselves 1-0 down early against Clermont - Muhammed Cham getting the opener.

Be first for updates on this game here.

20:39 CET - Just three games left on the menu across Europe's top five leagues and the biggest comes in Serie A where Juventus take on AC Milan.

Follow the game live with our dedicated service, and we will bring you all the major updates from the game right here.

AC Milan - Juventus lineups Flashscore

20:31 CET - Over in LaLiga, Villarreal and Alaves have shared a 1-1 draw. Samu opened the scoring three minutes into the second half for Alaves, before Gerard Moreno levelled.

Check out the report from the game now.

Villarreal - Alaves player ratings Flashscore

19:48 CET - Not one of the most thrilling games of the day, but Atalanta have seen off Genoa 2-0 thanks to a Ademola Lookman goal midway through the second half and a late Ederson strike, sending them up to sixth in the Serie A table.

Atalanta - Genoa player ratings Flashscore

Read the full report now.

19:28 CET - Aston Villa seem irresistible at the moment and they are just two points off the top of the Premier League after beating West Ham 4-1 at Villa Park - goals for Douglas Luiz, Ollie Watkins and Leon Bailey in the victory.

How far can this team go?

Aston Villa - West Ham player ratings Flashscore

19:21 CET - Over in the final Bundesliga game of the weekend, there has been a seven-goal thriller between Heidenheim and Augsburg. The hosts took an early 2-0 lead, before Augsburg fired back with five unanswered goals for their second win of the season.

Heidenheim - Augsburg match scorers Flashscore

Read the full report now.

19:18 CET - And that wraps up the three points for Aston Villa. Substitute Leon Bailey shows great composure inside the box to shift the ball on to his left foot before firing into the top corner. West Ham defeated, it's 4-1 to the hosts.

19:04 CET - West Ham have been on the front foot at Villa Park, but that has been dashed by Ollie Watkins. On his weaker foot, he creates space against Kurt Zouma and unleashes a piledriver into the top corner to put Aston Villa 3-1 up with 15 minutes to play.

19:02 CET - Meanwhile in Ligue 1, Monaco are back at the top of the table after Aleksandr Golovin fired two goals home for a 2-1 comeback win against Metz.

Monaco - Metz player ratings Flashscore

Read the full report now.

18:47 CET - Jarrod Bowen gives West Ham a lifeline! His deflected shot wrong-foots Emi Martinez and his shot sneaks into the back on the net. Game on at Villa Park. Could be one for the dubious goals panel, that.

18:42 CET - It's that man again. Douglas Luiz scores from the spot to double Aston Villa's lead against West Ham.

18:22 CET - Aston Villa go into the half-time break a goal to the good against West Ham. Meanwhile, over in France, Monaco lead Metz 2-1 after 55 minutes, a result which would see them go top of Ligue 1.

18:09 CET - Over in LaLiga, Girona are set to go joint top with Real Madrid as they are 5-2 up against Almeria - Artem Dovbyk scored twice in the first half.

Girona celebrate one of their goals in Catalunya AFP

18:03 CET - The breathrough has been made at Villa Park with Douglas Luiz opening the scoring for Aston Villa against West Ham, his sixth straight game with a goal at home.

Listen to the game now with our audio commentary.

17:31 CET - Aston Villa vs West Ham is now underway, and you can follow it live with us at Flashscore.

16:55 CET - A few matches have just come to an end in Italy and France. Bologna picked up three points against Frosinone, while Salernitana and Cagliari played out a 2-2 draw.

In Ligue 1, Lille and Nantes both claimed wins, while Toulouse and Reims drew 1-1.

16:50 CET - Aston Villa take on West Ham in 40 minutes, and the team news is out. Villa make one change, with Nicolo Zaniolo - amidst all the noise around him - starting. West Ham are unchanged.

Villa vs West Ham starting XIs Flashscore

You can listen to the match with our live audio commentary here.

16:23 CET - In the Bundesliga, FC Koln are a goal to the good against Borussia Monchengladbach at half-time.

Follow the second half live with us at Flashscore.

15:52 CET - Half-time in the 15:00 CET games and Lille lead against Brest by a single goal after Yusuf Yazici scored in the sixth minute.

Meanwhile, in Serie A, Bologna lead 2-0 against Frosinone.

Whilst in LaLiga, Rayo Vallecano may have been down to 10 men late on, but they have managed to stubbornly beat Las Palmas 1-0 - Bebe scoring in stoppage time.

Check out the full report from the Canary Islands now.

Las Palmas - Rayo Vallecano player ratings Flashscore

15:01 CET - Lorient held on to a 2-1 victory against Rennes to notch their third win of the season in Ligue 1, before a host of mid-afternoon games.

Ligue 1 fixtures Flashscore

Read the early report now.

14:34 CET - Roma have claimed a huge victory against 10-man Monza, with Stephan El Shaarawy (30) scoring a 90th-minute goal to give them a 1-0 win. As a result, they climb into the top six in Serie A.

See stats and our match report at Flashscore

13:51 CET - In Ligue 1's opening game of the day, Lorient are 2-1 up against Rennes at the break thanks to a goal from defender Souleymane Isaak Toure in first half stoppage time.

Follow that game now.

13:22 CET - Not too much to shout about in our first game of the day with Roma and Monza goalless at the break, however Monza are down to 10 with Danilo D'Ambrosio sent off for two yellow cards. Can the hosts capitalise in the second half?

Roma - Monza first half stats StatsPerform

12:15 CET - We are moments away from our first game of the day with Roma entertaining Monza.

Follow the game live now!

Roma - Monza lineups Flashscore

09:02 CET - Yesterday was a blockbuster day of action, and today, there are also some tasty clashes in store. This evening in Serie A, AC Milan face Juve in a huge game, while Barcelona take on Athletic Bilbao in Laliga.

Earlier on in the day, Jose Mourinho's Roma host Monza, and in the Premier League, Aston Villa look to continue their superb home form against West Ham.