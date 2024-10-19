Football Tracker: Tottenham up against rivals West Ham, Bilbao taking on Espanyol

After a two-week hiatus, club football returns in style this weekend, with several high-profile matches taking place across Europe's top leagues. As usual, keep track of all the latest news and results with our Football Tracker.

12:32 CET - We're less than an hour away from the first Premier League game of the day between London rivals Tottenham and West Ham. Here are the lineups for both sides, with Son Heung-min returning for the hosts.

Team lineups Flashscore

10:55 CET - Over in Italy, Parma have made a solid start to life back in Serie A, earning a brilliant home win over AC Milan as well as impressive draws against Fiorentina and Bologna.

They face a fascinating clash against Como at 15:00 CET this afternoon. You can read our latest FlashFocus piece on Parma here.

10:30 CET - Hello and welcome back to our Football Tracker! Club football has finally returned after the international break and what a weekend it promises to be.

Today's action kicks off with Tottenham hosting London rivals West Ham United in the Premier League at 13:30 CET.

Later on, Manchester United host Brentford and Arsenal travel to Bournemouth, while Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid all take to the field across Europe.