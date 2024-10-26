Football Tracker: Valldolid level against Villarreal, Dortmund in front at Augsburg

One of the biggest weekends of the season is here with some of the world's best sides going head-to-head all over Europe, and you can keep up with all of the action right here.

15:37 CET - Borussia Dortmund have a fourth-minute lead against Augsburg through Donyell Malen as they look to bounce back from midweek defeat in Madrid.

15:19 CET - Mamadou Sylla has netted from the penalty spot on the hour mark to put his Valladolid side level against Villarreal.

15:02 CET - We have four Premier League games kicking off at 16:00 CET with the headline game seeing reigning champions Manchester City welcoming Southampton to the Etihad Stadium. The Saints have an incredibly uphill task to get anything out of the game, having only picked up one point from their first seven games.

Manchester City - Southampton match stats Flashscore

Listen to the game live from 15:55 CET.

14:47 CET - Over to the Bundesliga, where we have four games kicking off at 15:30 CET. The biggest of the quartet sees second-placed RB Leipzig take on high-flying Freiburg in the east German city. Benjamin Sesko and Lois Openda both start up front for Leipzig, who are looking to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat in the Champions League against Liverpool on Wednesday.

Follow that game live here.

RB Leipzig - Freiburg lineups Flashscore

Meanwhile, we are at the interval in LaLIga - Villarreal still ahead at Valladolid by the odd goal, but they probably should be two to the good as Thierno Barry just misses a certain tap-in by the barest of margins.

Vallodolid - Villarreal match stats Opta by StatsPerform

14:31 CET - Just over half an hour gone in LaLiga, and Villarreal lead Valladolid 1-0 thanks to a third league goal of the season from Thierno Barry. The striker battled to find Kiko Femenia's teasing cross, heading his side in front from close range. Interestingly, all three of his goals have come with his head during this campaign.

14:17 CET - With Inter and Juventus meeting in the Derby d'Italia tomorrow, Napoli have been presented with a great chance to extend their lead at the top of Serie A as they face out-of-form Lecce from 15:00 CET.

Here are both lineups ahead of kick-off.

Napoli - Lecce lineups Flashscore

14:03 CET - Our first game of the day comes from LaLiga, where Villarreal and Valladolid are underway and in the early going.

Follow that game right here.

13:00 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of what is a huge weekend in the world of football!

Today's standout event is the small matter of El Clasico, which will take place at the Bernabeu this evening, but first up are clashes featuring two sides that have had excellent starts to the season, with Villarreal facing Valladolid in an hour and Napoli hosting Lecce in two.