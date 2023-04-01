Football Tracker: Villa looking to go top of Premier League as they clash with Blades

Friday, December 22nd
21:21 CET - Meanwhile back in the UK, Aston Villa's clash with Sheffield United is underway and we have full audio commentary of the clash right here.
After 20 minutes, neither side have found the net.
21:16 CET - It was a cruise to the finish for Manchester City, who have won their first-ever Club World Cup, with a 4-0 hammering of Fluminense.
19:50 CET - In Jeddah, Manchester City lead 2-0 at the break against Fluminense in the Club World Cup final thanks to a first-minute goal from Julian Alvarez and an own goal from Nino.
19:20 CET - At half-time in the first Serie A matches of the night, Lazio are leading Empoli 1-0 while Sassuolo are 1-0 up against Genoa.
18:39 CET - In the first action of the evening, Al Ahly beat Urawa Reds 4-2 in the Club World Cup third-place play-off.
18:30 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of the final round of football before Christmas! It's a round that won't allow any players to be their feet up early, with plenty to play tonight and tomorrow.