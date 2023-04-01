Football Tracker: Villa looking to go top of Premier League as they clash with Blades

Football Tracker: Villa looking to go top of Premier League as they clash with Blades

Football Tracker: Villa looking to go top of Premier League as they clash with Blades

There's plenty to play for in the final round of football before Christmas, with Manchester City tonight playing to win their first Club World Cup, while Aston Villa can go top of the Premier League.

Friday, December 22nd

21:21 CET - Meanwhile back in the UK, Aston Villa's clash with Sheffield United is underway and we have full audio commentary of the clash right here.

After 20 minutes, neither side have found the net.

21:16 CET - It was a cruise to the finish for Manchester City, who have won their first-ever Club World Cup, with a 4-0 hammering of Fluminense.

Read our full report now.

19:50 CET - In Jeddah, Manchester City lead 2-0 at the break against Fluminense in the Club World Cup final thanks to a first-minute goal from Julian Alvarez and an own goal from Nino.

Follow the second half now.

Manchester City - Fluminense first half stats Flashscore

19:20 CET - At half-time in the first Serie A matches of the night, Lazio are leading Empoli 1-0 while Sassuolo are 1-0 up against Genoa.

18:39 CET - In the first action of the evening, Al Ahly beat Urawa Reds 4-2 in the Club World Cup third-place play-off.

Urawa Reds vs Al Ahly player ratings Flashscore

18:30 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of the final round of football before Christmas! It's a round that won't allow any players to be their feet up early, with plenty to play tonight and tomorrow.