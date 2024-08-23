Football Tracker: Villarreal beat Sevilla with last-gasp Ayoze Perez goal

There is just a week to go before the end of the summer transfer window season but despite that we have another full weekend of sport ahead of us. The Bundesliga returns from its break, whilst there are big clashes across Europe. Follow all of it with us here at Flashscore.

23:41 CET - And it's all over in Andalusia! That late Villarreal goal has given them all three points over Sevilla for their first win of the season.

Read the report now.

Sevilla - Villarreal match stats Opta by StatsPerform

23:38 CET - Has Ayoze Perez won it for Villarreal?! A 95th-minute goal from the Spaniard has given his side a 2-1 over Sevilla.

23:13 CET - Still no goals in the second half between Sevilla and Villarreal with roughly 20 minutes still to play - follow the rest of the game now.

22:40 CET - It's looking very ominous for the rest of Ligue 1 as PSG have put six past Montpellier in their first home game of the season.

Bradley Barcola was the pick of the XI for the Parisiens with a goal in either half.

Check out the match report right here.

PSG - Montpellier player ratings Flashscore

22:32 CET - They have the nickname 'Neverlusen' for a reason! Despite a second-half comeback from Borussia Monchengladbach, a last-minute goal from Florian Wirtz has given Bayer Leverkusen a 3-2 opening-day victory.

New season, same old Leverkusen.

Gladbach - Leverkusen player ratings Flashscore

Read the report now.

22:25 CET - Half-time in Seville and it is the hosts who will be the happier as they made it a level game just before the break through Dodi Lukebakio.

Follow the second half here.

Sevilla - Villarreal match stats Opta by StatsPerform

22:16 CET - What a second-half fightback from Borussia Monchengladbach. Tim Kleindienst, who had a goal disallowed in the first half, has put the hosts level with Bayer Leverkusen with just minutes to play.

22:00 CET - PSG are cruising now against Montpellier as Bradley Barcola has netted his second of the game and his side's third. Soon after, Achraf Hakimi makes it four for the Ligue 1 champions before Walter Zaire-Emery adds a fifth on the hour mark.

21:53 CET - Gladbach have a goal back against the champions! Nico Elvedi has given them a lifeline over Leverkusen with 30 minutes left in the game.

21:41 CET - Our later LaLiga game between Sevilla and Villarreal has got off to a fast start with two goals in the opening eight minutes.

Arnaut Danjuma gave the visitors the lead before it looked like Juanlu Sanchez had levelled for the Andalusians in the eighth minute, only for it to be ruled out for offside.

Follow the game live here.

21:35 CET - We have made it to the break between PSG and Montpellier where the league champions still remain two goals to the good.

Here are the first-half stats, where the scoreline is reflected too.

PSG - Montpellier first half stats Opta by StatsPerform

21:20 CET - Half time between Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen with the title holders 2-0 up thanks to goals from Granit Xhaka and Florian Wirtz. Leverkusen have not had it all their own way though with the hosts seeing a goal just before the break ruled out by VAR for a foul.

Follow the second half with us now.

Gladbach - Leverkusen first half stats Opta by StatsPerform

21:14 CET - PSG have taken control of their match against Montpellier with a second goal in the first half, this time through Marco Asencio.

21:00 CET - It's two wins in two for Celta Vigo, who have come from behind to defeat Valencia 3-1 in Galicia.

Goals from Oscar Mingueza, Iago Aspas and Fran Beltran saw them over the line.

Read the report from the clash now.

Celta Vigo - Valencia match stats Opta by StatsPerform

Sevilla against Villarreal is our later game in LaLiga - here are the lineups for the two sides.

Sevilla - Villarreal lineups Flashscore

Follow that game live from 21:30 CET.

20:55 CET - It did not take long for PSG to get themselves in front against Montpellier. Bradley Barcola has given them the lead in a dominant first 10 minutes for the Ligue 1 champions.

20:45 CET - The champions are up and running. Midfield stalwart Granit Xhaka gives Bayer Leverkusen the lead against Borussia Monchengladbach with a beauty of an effort from distance.

The perfect start!

20:28 CET - It's a third for Celta Vigo as Fran Beltran gives them a two-goal cushion over Valencia. Is there any way back for the visitors? It looks like it will be a happy birthday for the hosts on their 101st anniversary.

20:09 CET - Not long now until our first Ligue 1 game of the weekend as PSG face Montpellier - Marco Asencio looks set to start up top in the absence of the injured Goncalo Ramos.

Follow the game from 20:45 CET right here.

PSG - Montpellier lineups Flashscore

19:53 CET - An entertaining first half in Vigo has come to an end with the hosts leading 2-1 at the break against Valencia.

Celta Vigo - Valencia first-half stats Opta by StatsPerform

19:32 CET - Celta hit the front! A great first-half turnaround from the hosts sees talisman Iago Aspas net their second of the game against Valencia.

Meanwhile, the lineups are in for our Bundesliga opener between Borussia Monchengladbach and reigning champions Bayer Leverkusen.

Gladbach - Leverkusen lineups Flashscore

Follow that game here.

19:23 CET - That lead did not last long for Valencia - Oscar Mingueza has levelled for Celta Vigo nine minutes after going behind.

19:16 CET - Our first goal comes from Valencia, as Diego Lopez gives them the lead in the 14th minute against Celta Vigo despite a lengthy VAR check for offside.

19:00 CET - We are underway in our first game of the weekend as Celta Vigo welcome Valencia to northern Spain as the visitors look for their first points of the season.

Follow the game live here.

18:30 CET - Good evening and welcome to another edition of our Football Tracker! It's been a busy week of continental action in Europe's three biggest competitions, but now our attention turns back to domestic football.

Tonight, the headline act comes from the Bundesliga's curtain-raiser where Bayer Leverkusen - last season's champions - take on Borussia Monchengladbach from 20:30 CET as they look to continue their unbeaten domestic streak.

Away from Germany, we have one game in Ligue 1 and it is the behemoth of PSG in action. The Parisiens face Montpellier in their first home game of the campaign without the services of Goncalo Ramos, who picked up a knock last weekend.

And in LaLiga, we Sevilla face Villarreal from 21:30 CET. But, we start with Celta Vigo and Valencia.

The Mestalla-based club were unlucky not to get something from their league opener with Barcelona last weekend, whilst Vigo were buoyed by a come-from-behind win against Alaves.

They kick the weekend off at 19:00 CET - check out the lineups for the clash now.