Football Tracker: Vinicius rescues Real Madrid at Valencia, Marseille run riot in Ligue 1

It's that time of the week when the football comes flooding in and this is the place to catch the biggest news and results. We had a bumper Saturday and the mayhem will only continue on Sunday.

Saturday, March 2nd

23:03 CET - A day of drama concludes with a fascinating game between Valencia and Real Madrid. At 2-0 down after a quickfire Valencia double, Real looked to be in hot water but who else than Vinicius Junior, who was racially abused at Valencia's ground last season, to score not once but twice to rescue his side a point? Karma, they call it.

Valencia - Real Madrid match stats StatsPerform

22:53 CET - In France, Marseille have run riot and given themselves some real confidence ahead of their Thursday night Europa League clash with Villarreal. They have beaten Clermont 5-1.

22:50 CET - Not a thriller in Serie A tonight. 10-man Torino hold on to a drab 0-0 draw against Fiorentina.

21:53 CET - Who saw this coming? Real Madrid have been their own worst enemy in that first half and they find themselves 2-1 down and in big trouble at the break against a jubilant Valencia. A late goal from Vini Junior before the break gives the league leaders some hope but they still have a long way to go to win this one.

21:03 CET - Real Madrid are underway in Valencia- follow the game live here.

21:00 CET - In France, Marseille are looking to back up their impressive win last weekend against Montpellier with a win against Clermont.

20:38 CET - More late drama in the Premier League as Lucas Digne headered in from close range after a delightful Moussa Diaby cross as Aston Villa responded to an impressive second-half comeback from Luton Town.

Luton Town - Aston Villa match stats StatsPerform

20:33 CET - In the final Bundesliga match of the day, the goals were also flying in as third placed Stuttgart defeated Wolfsburg 3-2.

20:31 CET - There was a thrilling encounter in LaLiga this evening as Getafe drew 3-3 with Las Palmas in a match which ebbed and flowed throughout.

20:10 CET - Real Madrid have the chance tonight to put real pressure on Girona as three points move them nine points clear at the top of LaLiga.

Check out the lineups below:

Real Madrid - Valencia lineups Flashscore

20:00 CET - Is there any stopping Roma finishing in the top four? They have been incredible since the appointment of Daniele de Rossi and once again today they showcased their potential to become a very strong Serie A side with a commanding 4-1 win over Monza.

Monza - Roma match stats StatsPerform

19:34 CET - An impressive half and a reminder as to why Aston Villa are on course for a top four finish in the Premier League. They lead 2-0 against Luton Town at the break as Ollie Watkins continues his impressive form with a brace.

18:55 CET - In the first of two Ligue 1 fixtures today, Lille have edged Reims 1-0 thanks to a Jonathan David goal. Later this evening, Clermont host Marseille.

18:20 CET - In Italy, in form Roma are underway against Monza as they look to continue their push for a top four finish.

17:47 CET - Wow, just wow. How many times have Liverpool scored a last minute winner this season? Darwin Nunez was popular amongst the Liverpool fans already, they will be singing his name all the way back up to Liverpool after he latched on to an Alexis Mac Allister cross to score a 99th minute winner! Nottingham Forest fans are rightly deflated, that was a massive effort from their side and what a crushing way to lose it.

Meanwhile, top four chasing Spurs were 1-0 down for large parts of their match against Crystal Palace but a late flurry saw them win 3-1. A big three points for Ange's side. Finally Chelsea also came from behind to draw 2-2 with Brentford.

Elsewhere in the Premier League:

Everton 1-3 West Ham

Fulham 3-0 Brighton

Newcaslte United 3-0 Wolves

Premier League fixtures Flashscore

16:23 CET - In the Saturday afternoon Bundesliga fixtures, RB Leipzig came from behind early on to thrash Bochum 4-1 to remain just one point behind Dortmund who eased to a 2-0 win over Union Berlin.

Elsewhere in the Bundesliga:

Darmstadt 0-6 Augsburg

Heidenheim 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Mainz 1-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

Bundesliga results Flashscore

16:55 CET - In the opening match of the weekend in Serie A and a big point for bottom of the league Salernitana in their bid to stay in Italy's top flight as they drew 1-1 with 10-man Udinese.

16:15 CET - In LaLiga, Sevilla have edged to a big three points against Real Sociedad, winning 3-2 in a five-goal thriller. A big dent in Sociedad's European aspirations.

Sevilla - Real Sociedad match stats Flashscore

16:02 CET - In the Premier League this afternoon there are six 16:00 CET kick-offs in a busy afternoon. The big one comes from Nottingham Forest against Liverpool, with Klopp's kids looking to move five points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Elsewhere Champions League chasing Spurs host Crystal Palace and Brentford face Pochettino's Chelsea.

Other Premier League fixtures:

Everton - West Ham

Fulham - Brighton

Newcastle - Wolves

Premier League fixtures Flashscore

15:12 CET - The Bundesliga is back in just over 15 minutes with five fixtures kicking off in the afternoon slot. Fourth-place Dortmund and fifth-place RB Leipzig are both in action and will be looking to better each other.

Current round in the Bundesliga Flashscore

14:51 CET - Sevilla lead Real Sociedad 2-1 at the break. The hosts made a flying start with Youssef En Nesyri scoring in the 11th and 13th minutes, but Andre Silva converted a penalty at the end of the half to halve the deficit.

In Italy meanwhile, the first clash of the day, Udinese vs Salernitana, is about to begin.

13:21 CET - There were no lunchtime fixtures today of note and the first match across the big five leagues kicks off at 14:00 CET between Sevilla and Real Sociedad. After a strong start to the season, La Real have fallen out of the top six with just one win in their last five league outings. Sevilla, meanwhile, are still uncomfortably close to the relegation zone. Suffice it to say, both sides will be desperate for a win.

Starting lineups Flashscore

11:35 CET - There were some fun matches on Friday to kick off the weekend’s drama with the standout story being Lazio seeing red not once, not twice, but three times in their 1-0 loss to Milan. Catch the highlights below!

11:20 CET - Happy weekend! There are some blockbuster matches coming our way - particularly tomorrow - and as usual, it’s going to be a packed Saturday of football with matches in all of Europe’s top five leagues and Real Madrid, Dortmund, Roma, and Liverpool all in action.

The action kicks off at 14:00 CET in Spain with Sevilla hosting Real Sociedad.