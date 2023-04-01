Football Tracker: Vinicus Jr gives Madrid lead over Girona, Bayern behind to Leverkusen

Leverkusen are currently unbeaten in the Bundesliga this season

Two international finals and two top-of-the-table clashes in Europe dominate the footballing landscape this weekend and Flashscore will keep you right up to date with our Football Tracker.

Saturday 10th February

19:00 CET - Nottingham Forest have levelled against Newcastle thanks to Anthony Elanga's strike in the 26th minute on the counter.

18:56 CET - Leverkusen have the lead against Bayern! Josip Stanisic, on loan from Bayern, pops up at the back post for his first goal of the season. The stadium erupts but he puts his hands up to not celebrate. Not many will care, they have a priceless advantage over the German champions. As it stands Leverkusen would be five points clear at the top of the table with the win.

18:48 CET - Back to the Premier League and assist merchant Kieran Trippier has another as Bruno Guimaraes gives Newcastle the lead over Nottingham Forest in the 10th minute.

Meanwhile, it's half-time in Rome, where Roma are 2-1 up against Serie A leaders Inter. They fell behind before goals from Gianluca Mancini and Stephan El Shaarawy gave them the lead at the break.

Roma - Inter first half stats

18:40 CET - A tasty finish from Vinicius Junior - a left-footed curled effort - has given his Real Madrid a very early lead against their title rivals Girona.

Meanwhile the ongoing fan protest against the DFL in the Bundesliga has seen the Leverkusen and Bayern's game delayed by around 10 minutes.

18:29 CET - You'd be forgiven for forgetting that there is a Premier League game about to kick-off with Nottingham Forest taking on Newcastle United. The pair met over the festive period with Chris Wood going back to haunt his former club as Forest came away with all three points.

Forest - Newcastle lineups

18:20 CET - Now to the Spanish capital, where LaLiga's top two meet in a mouthwatering clash. Girona know that a win will put them back above Real Madrid, but that is no easy task given their only defeat of the campaign came against Los Blancos back in September. It is a huge game and it's one you won't want to miss, so keep up with all the action here.

Real Madrid - Girona lineups

Meanwhile, in Leverkusen, the unbeaten side managed by Xabi Alonso welcome the behemoth of Bayern Munich to town as the Bundesliga's top two do battle.

Bayer Leverkusen - Bayern Munich lineups

18:17 CET - Before we turn our attention away from Qatar's triumph and onto the two huge 18:30 CET clashes, just enough time to bring you another result with Osasuna beating fellow Basque side Real Sociedad 1-0 at Reale Arena with Ante Budimir the hero of the day for the visitors.

Real Sociedad - Osasuna player ratings

18:14 CET - QATAR WIN AFC ASIAN CUP FINAL

Three penalties from Akram Afif see Qatar win their second consecutive Asian Cup title, defeating Jordan 3-0 in Lusail.

Akram Afif netted a hat-trick in the final

18:10 CET - It is finally over between Union Berlin and Wolfsburg with the side from the German capital winning 1-0 thanks to a goal from Danilho Doekhi. But the game will be remembered for the near 30-minute delay - the contest was halted twice due to fan protests against the DFL’s search for investment, with tennis balls hurled onto the pitch.

A Union Berlin banner before the game

18:05 CET - Roma and Inter headline Saturday's Serie A action as Daniele De Rossi's reign faces its biggest test with the arrival of table-toppers Inter.

Roma - Inter player ratings

18:00 CET - A goal at the death from Brennan Johnson has earned Tottenham Hotspur a dramatic 2-1 win over Brighton to give their top four hopes a boost.

Meanwhile it was a little easier for Liverpool, who went back to the summit of the Premier League with a 3-1 victory against Burnley. There were also vital wins for Sheffield United and Brentford, whilst Fulham made light work of Bournemouth.

Premier League scores

17:48 CET - Three goals in the first half between Lens and Strasbourg with the hosts Lens ahead 2-1 - Elye Wahi and David Pereira da Costa scoring and assisting one each.

Lens - Strasbourg match stats

17:41 CET - The rise of Akram Afif! Stretchered off in the first half, he made a miraculous recovery from a twisted ankle to not only return to the Asian Cup final but score his second penalty of the game and restore Qatar's lead over Jordan.

17:38 CET - More goals in the Premier League, where Liverpool, Brentford and Sheffield United now all have two-goal cushions over Burnley, Wolves and Luton Town respectively.

17:35 CET - They have their equaliser! After sustained pressure, Jordan level the Asian Cup final up against Qatar through Yazan Al Naimat. He brings the ball down at the far post after a cross from the right before rifling the pall into the net with his right foot. Game on!

17:29 CET - Back to Qatar, where the hosts still lead Jordan by one goal in the Asian Cup final, but Jordan have just missed a huge chance in the 62nd minute - Noor Al Rawabdeh shooting just wide from close range. It has lifted the Jordanian fans in Lusail Stadium, who are making a lot of noise to cheer on their team.

17:25 CET - An afternoon of drama on and off the pitch in the Bundesliga with protests from fans about foreign investment in the league continuing to disrupt games.

With two of the five games interrupted, here are the results of the three to finish with Eintracht Frankfurt and Bochum playing out a 1-1 draw, whilst Augsburg fought valiantly to gain a point at home against RB Leipzig. Meanwhile, Heidenheim picked up their first win in five with a 2-1 victory against Werder Bremen.

Bundesliga scores

17:13 CET - Goals galore in the Premier League as the second halves from the 16:00 CET kick-offs with Liverpool now leading Burnley 2-1 thanks to Luis Diaz, Luton have pulled one back against Sheffield United after a Carlton Morris penalty.

Fulham now lead 3-1 against Bournemouth on a hectic afternoon across England's top flight.

17:09 CET - Half-time in the LaLiga clash between Real Sociedad and Osasuna with the score goalless. Meanwhile Lens and Strasbourg are underway in Ligue 1 - they are also goalless in the opening exchanges.

16:59 CET - We've reached the halfway stage in the Asian Cup final and it's the hosts Qatar who lead Jordan 1-0 at the break thanks to Akram Afif's penalty.

It hasn't been plain sailing for the defending champions, however, with their goalscorer stretchered off after suffering a nasty-looking ankle injury.

Jordan vs Qatar match stats

16:52 CET - An action-packed first half in the Premier League's 16:00 CET kick-offs, with Burnley drawing level at Anfield. Here are the latest scores.

Premier League latest scores

Meanwhile in Serie A, Lazio have completed a routine 3-1 victory over lowly Cagliari. The win moves Maurizio Sarri's side up to sixth in the table.

16:39 CET - There's been at least a goal in every Premier League match so far, with Liverpool, Brighton, Fulham, Brentford and Sheffield United all ahead.

16:25 CET - Qatar lead in the Asian Cup final against Jordan! The star player of the tournament for the hosts, Akram Afif, strokes his penalty home with customary coolness and he gives his side the advantage midway through the first half.

16:20 CET - Here are the latest scores from the Bundesliga's 15:30 CET matches, with Augsburg holding RB Leipzig and Heidenheim leading Werder Bremen at the break.

Latest scores in Bundesliga

16:05 CET - Next up in the Spanish top-flight is Osasuna's trip to European-chasing Real Sociedad.

Real Sociedad vs Osasuna lineups

15:57 CET - It's all over in LaLiga's first game of the day, as Alaves and Villarreal share the spoils in a closely fought 1-1 draw.

15:49 CET - In Serie A, we're at the halfway stage in the match between relegation-threatened Cagliari and Lazio, with Maurizio Sarri's men leading 1-0 thanks to an unfortunate own goal from Alessandro Deiola.

Cagliari vs Lazio match stats

15:43 CET - After Manchester City moved back to the top of the Premier League, title rivals Liverpool will look to find an immediate response against Vincent Kompany's Burnley.

That's one of five Premier League matches kicking off at 16:00 CET, with Tottenham hosting Brighton and Sheffield United travelling to Luton in a crucial relegation battle.

Premier League schedule this weekend

15:33 CET - They were tested but Manchester City have made their way past Everton 2-0 and go top of the Premier League. Erling Haaland scored both for the Citizens as their form remains ominous for every other team at the top of the league.

Manchester City - Everton player ratings

15:18 CET - It's that man again, Erling Haaland who has put Man City 2-0 up against Everton. Kevin De Bruyne puts the striker through, he takes on James Tarkowski, before slotting the ball past Jordan Pickford with his left foot.

That is likely to be that at the Etihad Stadium with time running out.

15:10 CET - A huge, huge game is getting closer and closer between Qatar and Jordan in the Asian Cup final. Reigning champions and hosts Qatar seemed unlikely to repeat the feat of 2019 but they are back four years on. Meanwhile, it is Jordan's first appearance in this final after shocking South Korea in their semi-final earlier this week.

Asian Cup final lineups

15:03 CET - From chaos to composure, Erling Haaland has given Manchester City the lead over Everton with 20 minutes to play. A corner bobbles around before falling at the feet of the lethal Norwegian and he hammers home a shot past Pickford to send his side into the lead.

Can Everton find a response?

14:50 CET - Half-time between Alaves and Villarreal, where the sides are locked at 1-1, whilst Cagliari and Lazio are just moments away from kicking off the day's play in Serie A.

Here are the lineups.

Cagliari - Lazio lineups

14:44 CET - We may have a huge Bundesliga clash later today, but don't forget another five games before then with the pick of the bunch being RB Leipzig's trip to Augsburg.

Bundesliga fixtures this weekend

14:34 CET - Not long to go now before our first continental final of the weekend, with Jordan taking on Qatar in the Asian Cup final. Tomorrow, the AFCON final will take centre stage as Ivory Coast and Nigeria go for glory. Before then, though, the Africa Cup of Nations' third-place play-off between South Africa and DR Congo tonight at 21:00 CET.

14:24 CET - Despite dominating possession, it's been a frustrating opening period for Manchester City with clear-cut chances coming at a premium. Can Everton keep it up in the second half?

Match stats

13:45 CET - We're through the opening quarter-hour at the Etihad Stadium and it's been an encouraging start for Everton.

The hosts know a win will take them to the top of the table (for a couple of hours at least)!

13:03 CET - Meanwhile in Spain, Alaves take on Villarreal in a midtable clash kicking off at 14:00 CET. Here's the team news for that one.

Alaves vs Villarreal lineups

12:40 CET - The team news is in from the Premier League's opening fixture of the day between title-chasing Manchester City and relegation-threatened Everton.

The key talking point is that Kevin De Bruyne starts on the bench for the hosts.

Man City vs Everton lineups

08:50 CET - There are massive title clashes in both the Bundesliga and LaLiga today, with Bayer Leverkusen hosting Bayern Munich and suprise-package Girona travelling to Spanish heavyweights Real Madrid. Both matches kick off at 18:30 CET.

We also have our first international final of the weekend, as Qatar and Jordan battle it out in the Asian Cup showpiece at 16:00 CET.

If all of that isn't enough to whet your appetite, Manchester City and Liverpool are both in action in the Premier League, while Roma face Inter Milan in Serie A and Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain host Lille.

08:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to Flashscore's live coverage of a stellar day of football. From top-of-the-table clashes to an international final, it's one you certainly won't want to miss!

Friday 9th February

22:52 CET - Marseille have stumbled to a 1-1 draw over Metz, whilst Betis looked good value in their 2-0 triumph over Cadiz.

22:41 CET - An impressive late surge from Empoli saw them run out 3-1 winners over Salernitana in a Serie A relegation six-pointer.

M'Baye Niang and Matteo Cancellieri got on the scoresheet to earn their side a vital victory.

Salernitana - Empoli player ratings

22:31 CET - All over in the Bundesliga, where Borussia Dortmund added a late third to put the gloss on a dominant victory over Freiburg to continue their unbeaten start to 2024 - Niclas Fullkrug got on the scoresheet for the hosts.

Borussia Dortmund - Freiburg match ratings

22:18 CET - Salernitana have equalised against Empoli through Shon Weissman and give them a sniff at all three points. Elsewhere, Marseille, down to 10 men, are level at 1-1 with Metz.

22:06 CET - A second goal for Real Betis has put them in command against Cadiz - Pablo Fornals with the effort, his first in the green and white of Betis.

21:29 CET - An elongated first half has come to an end in the Bundesliga, where Dortmund find themselves 2-0 up against Freiburg thanks to a brace from Donyell Malen.

The hosts are firmly in control.

Dortmund - Freiburg match stats

21:18 CET - In the battle at the bottom of Serie A, Empoli have taken a valuable 1-0 lead over Salernitana thanks to an own goal from Alessandro Zanoli.

21:03 CET - Meanwhile in Ligue 1, Marseille are taking on Metz as they look to arrest a slide of four games without a win.

Marseille - Metz lineups

Elsewhere, Real Betis didn't hang around to open the scoring against lowly Cadiz, with Willian Jose scoring in just the sixth minute.

20:46 CET - A dream start for Borussia Dortmund as they take a 16th-minute lead over Freiburg. Donyell Malen netted after good work from strike partner Niclas Fullkrug, who provided the assist.

Meanwhile in Serie A Salernitana take on Empoli with both sides needing points in their battle for survival.

20:07 CET - In Spain, relegation-threatened Cadiz welcome Real Betis for a Friday night LaLiga encounter.

19:30 CET - What a weekend we have in store then. With the Asian Cup final on Saturday between Jordan and hosts Qatar as well as Ivory Coast and Nigeria battle for the AFCON glory on Sunday, you'd be forgiven for forgetting two huge clashes in Europe.

Surprise LaLiga title contenders Girona face their sternest test of the season so far as they take on Real Madrid, whilst in Germany, Bayer Leverkusen put their season-long league unbeaten run on the line against Bayern Munich.

Both of those games are on Saturday, but we have some action from around Europe to get you started.

Borussia Dortmund kick things off against Freiburg, trying to continue their impressive run since the winter break.

The game kicks off at 20:30 CET and here are the lineups.