Football Tracker: Watkins gives Villa lead at Ipswich, Venezia ahead against Roma

The weekend has arrived meaning our focus shifts to the major leagues around Europe. We have no shortage of action today with Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea all playing in the Premier League as well as Bayern Munich and Inter on the continent.

Sunday, September 29th

Listen to live commentary of Aston Villa's trip to Ipswich now.

16:24 CET - The lineups are in for the clash between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur with one big name missing.

Son Heung-Min has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, not even fit enough to make the bench, whilst Manuel Ugarte comes in for the Red Devils for his start in the league. The Uruguayan replaces Christian Eriksen in the starting lineup.

Follow that game with live audio commentary with us from 17:25 CET.

Manchester United - Tottenham Hotspur lineups Flashscore

16:10 CET - From the penalty spot, Verona, who have lost two straight in Serie A, are back level against Como with Darko Lazovic netting.

16:02 CET - Before the second halves begin, let's bring you the team news from a pure LaLiga fixture as Athletic Club host Sevilla at San Mames.

That game starts at 16:15 CET, follow it live here.

Athletic Club - Sevilla lineups Flashscore

15:55 CET - It was scripted beautifully. On his 501st appearance for the club, Iago Aspas netted the vital leveller late on for Celta Vigo to earn his side a point against Girona in the first LaLiga game of the day.

Celta Vigo - Girona match stats Opta by StatsPerform

A quick stop in Germany, where Omar Marmoush has netted in his fourth-straight Bundesliga match to give Eintracht Frankfurt the lead over Holstein Kiel. But, Shuto Machino has levelled soon after for the hosts.

15:50 CET - Half-time around the grounds from the 15:00 CET kick-offs and in Serie A, Como have scored right at the end of the first half through Patrick Cutrone to take the lead over Verona.

Meanwhile, it is the same story in Rome as Venezia lead 1-0 at the break against Roma with Finnish striker Joel Pohjanpalo giving them the edge after an encouraging 45 minutes from the Venice side.

Roma - Venezia first half stats Opta by StatsPerform

It's still level in Ligue between Toulouse and Lyon, whilst Ollie Watkins' finish is the difference between Aston Villa and Ipswich.

Ipswich - Aston Villa match stats Opta by StatsPerform

15:41 CET - Speaking of talismans, it's the Celta legend Iago Aspas - now 37 - who has got his side level against Girona - just under 10 minutes left to play there.

15:35 CET - After that early panic, Aston Villa are ahead against Ipswich, thanks to their talisman Ollie Watkins, firing home his fourth Premier League goal of the season.

Ollie Watkins' goal Opta by StatsPerform / AFP

It's been a pretty level half so far.

Ipswich - Aston Villa xG Flashscore

15:30 CET - We are underway in our first of two Bundesliga games of the day with Eintracht Frankfurt visiting Holstein Kiel.

Follow that game right here.

Holstein Kiel - Eintracht Frankfurt lineups Flashscore

15:27 CET - We are back level in Lgue 1 as a Rasmus Nicolaisen own goal has given Lyon a lifeline at Toulouse.

15:17 CET - We are back level in East Anglia. One of the standout performers in the Premier League, Morgan Rogers has levelled for Aston Villa against Ipswich.

15:14 CET - Another early goal, this time in Ligue 1, as Toulouse take the lead against Lyon, with Yann Gboho getting on the scoresheet.

15:10 CET - Goal for Ipswich! A strong start from the hosts as Liam Delap has given the Tractor Boys an early lead over Aston Villa at Portman Road.

15:00 CET - We are underway in our mid-afternoon games with the top billing coming in the Premier League with Ipswich Town hosting Aston Villa. Follow that game by using the link above.

14:41 CET - Meanwhile, back to LaLiga, where Yangel Herrera from Venezuela has scored his first goal of the season to give Girona the lead against Vigo just before the break.

14:37 CET - Over to the other side from Rome as Roma host Venezia with kick-off at 15:00 CET.

Artem Dovbyk starts up top for them, looking for his fourth goal in four games.

Follow that live right here.

Roma - Venezia lineups Flashscore

Meanwhile, in Ligue 1, Toulouse welcome Lyon as Wilfried Zaha makes his league debut for the visitors.

14:24 CET - Despite a stoppage time goal from Torino, Lazio had just about enough to secure a 3-2 win in Turin, moving up into sixth in Serie A.

Lazio claimed a vital win Marco Rosi - SS Lazio/Getty Images

13:56 CET - Torino are back in the game! Second-half substitute Che Adams has his third goal in as many games to halve the deficit against Lazio.

Meanwhile, just over an hour to go until our first Premier League game of the day between Aston Villa and Ipswich. The Birmingham side could go level on points with league leaders Liverpool with a win as they continue to look impressive under Unai Emery.

Follow all the action here from 15:00 CET.

Ipswich - Aston Villa lineups Flashscore

13:50 CET - After a brace in midweek, Boulaye Dia is back in the goals for Lazio, as the Rome side have doubled their lead against Torino with just under 30 minutes to play.

13:34 CET - Back underway in the early Serie A kick-off, whilst in LaLiga we are just under 30 minutes to go before Celta Vigo and Girona do battle.

You can follow that game here from 14:00 CET.

Celta Vigo - Girona lineups Flashscore

13:19 CET - Half-time in Turin, where that early goal from Lazio's Matteo Guendouzi has given them a lead at the break against Torino in what was a cagey first half.

Torino - Lazio first half stats Opta by StatsPerform

12:44 CET - It's Lazio who hit the front first against Torino in Turin as former Arsenal and Marseille midfielder Matteo Guendouzi nets his second goal of the season with a strike in the eighth minute to give his side the lead.

12:16 CET - Not long now until our first game of the day from Serie A, where high-flying Torino face Lazio in the early kick-off.

Follow the game right here, and this is your starting XI from both sides.

Torino - Lazio lineups Flashscore

10:57 CET - Welcome back to the Football Tracker, as another great day of action is upon us.

The game of the day comes in LaLiga at 21:00 CET, with Atletico Madrid hosting rivals Real Madrid in a massive clash, especially after Barcelona suffered their first loss of the season yesterday.

Manchester United face Tottenham in a vital contest for both teams at 17:30 CET, with the Premier League duo seeking a much-needed three points.

But first up in around an hour and a half, Torino take on Lazio in Serie A, while Roma, Lyon and Aston Villa are all in action at 15:00 CET.

Saturday, September 28th

23:05 CET - Make sure to come back tomorrow for the Madrid derby and Manchester United against Tottenham amonst much more!

23:00 CET - Finally for today, over in Ligue 1 Lamine Camara has scored a dramatic 98th minute winner for AS Monaco against Montpellier in front of a delirious home crowd.

Check out the match stats with Flashscore.

22:55 CET - The answer to the question on whether Barcelona could get themselves out of trouble in the second half is an emphatic no. In fact the situation went from bad to worse as Osasuna caught them on the counter attack time and time again to win 4-2!

The star of the show was veteran Croatian striker Ante Budimir who scored a brace as he helped his side to a stunning victory.

This is a dark day for Hansi Flick's side who have their first setback of the LaLiga season and in some style.

Match stats Flashscore

21:50 CET - Atalanta have rescued a point away from home against Bologna after a last minute equalier. Both sides continue to struggle to find their feet in this Serie A season after great 2023/24 campaign's.

21:52 CET - Who saw this coming? Osasuna are 2-0 up at home to Barcelona whose perfect start to LaLiga is in deep trouble. Injury hit Barcelona looked some way of the pace in that first half and have a big job on their hands to rescue anything from this game.

20:48 CET - There is a match of interest in Serie A too as last season's surprise package Bologna take on the Europa League winners Atalanta. That game is just underway.

Follow the action live here with Flashscore.

20:40 CET - And coming up next in LaLiga is Barcelona who travel to Osasuna as they look to continue their 100% start to the league season.

The big team news is that Hansi Flick has decided to rest teenage sensation Lamine Yamal who is only on the bench. That match gets undereway in 20 minutes time.

Check out the match preview here.

20:33 CET - Over in LaLiga, Real Sociedad have raced to a 3-0 win at home to Valencia to help kick their season into gear.

20:15 CET - In the Bundesliga, there were no more goals in a tense second period as the champions Bayer Leverkusen drew 1-1 with Germany's most successful club Bayern Munich.

20:15 CET - Liverpool have withheld a second half comeback from Wolves to find a way to a valuable three points on the road. Wolves did equalise through Rayan Ait-Nouri after a well worked goal before Mo Salah restored Liverpool's lead from the penalty spot.

Match stats Flashscore

20:05 CET - Moving over to Turkey's Super Lig, champions Galatasaray have suffered a stunning collapse to go from 3-0 up after 35 minutes at home to Kasimpasa to drawing 3-3 with the fellow Istanbul club. Victor Osimhen continued his good form for Gala with two goals in the first half before going off at the break... and then it fell apart.

Galatasaray are still undefeated in the league but they might regret not finishing this one off.

How it ended in Istanbul Flashscore

19:53 CET - Dusan Vlahovic scored two second-half goals as Juventus eased to a 3-0 win over Genoa with no spectators in attendance. The win lifts Juve back to the top of the Serie A standings.

19:25 CET - Over in England and a goal just before the half-time whistle from Ibrahima Konate gives Liverpool a crucial lead against Wolves.

19:20 CET - It is half-time in Munich and two stunning strikes from either side means it is 1-1 at the break in this huge Bundesliga clash.

First up was Robert Andrich who from the edge of the box guided an effort into the bottom corner before the home side equalised from an even sweeter strike by Aleksandar Pavlovic who volleyed an effort into the top corner from range.

19:00 CET - A result to bring you from Ligue 1 as Lens have drawn 0-0 with Nice in an uninspiring match between fourth and fifth place.

18:48 CET - The half-time whistle has gone in Genoa and Juventus so far have been unable to break down the home side's defence and it remains 0-0 at the break.

18:30 CET - A huge game early on in the Bundesliga season is now underway! It is Bayern Munich against the champions Bayer Leverkusen.

18:10 CET - In the last Premier League match of the day, Liverpool are away to Wolves with kick-off at 18:30 CET. Wolves are rock-bottom and yet to win this season in the league. Liverpool, meanwhile, would go top with a win today thanks to Manchester City's draw earlier.

As it stands in the Premier League Flashscore

18:01 CET - Despite leading 2-0 at half-time and dominating the match, Arsenal were on the brink of drawing 2-2 with Leicester in the Premier League… until they scored a last-gasp third with a bit of luck and added another to win 4-2. After Manchester City’s draw earlier, it’s a huge win for the Gunners, who have now gone level at the top of the table with City.

Elsewhere, Chelsea have moved into third spot after beating Brighton 4-2 thanks to Cole Palmer’s FOUR first-half strikes. Below you can see all the full-time scores from the Premier League:

Chelsea 4-2 Brighton

Arsenal 4-2 Leicester

Brentford 1-1 West Ham

Everton 2-1 Crystal Palace

Nottingham 0-1 Fulham

17:30 CET - Next up in Germany, it's a big one with unbeaten table-toppers Bayern Munich hosting reigning Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen. That match kicks off at 18:30 CET.

Before that, at the hour, Juventus face Genoa away in Serie A.

17:27 CET - Five matches have wrapped up in the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig standing out with a big win, here are the full-time scores:

RB Leipzig 4-0 Augsburg

Freiburg 0-3 St. Pauli

Wolfsburg 2-2 Stuttgart

Mainz 0-2 Heidenheim

B. Monchengladbach 1-0 Union Berlin

16:55 CET - Inter have survived a tricky test at high-flying Udinese to win 3-2 and take three points back to Milan. The win moves the Serie A champions back up into the top three.

16:54 CET - Here are the half-time scores from the Premier League:

Chelsea 4-2 Brighton

Arsenal 2-0 Leicester

Brentford 1-0 West Ham

Everton 0-1 Crystal Palace

Nottingham 0-0 Fulham

16:42 CET - Cole Palmer has scored his fourth goal for Chelsea as they lead Brighton 4-2! Incredibly, his four goals have come in a 20-minute period. Just wow. Palmer is the first Premier League player to score four goals in the first half of a game.

16:35 CET - After 35 minutes, Chelsea are 3-2 up against Brighton in a crazy Premier League clash thanks to a hat-trick from star man Cole Palmer. His third goal was a spectacular free kick and the Blues really could have more but Brighton are somehow only one down.

16:05 CET - It only took Brentford 45 seconds to score in their match against West Ham. That's the third week in a row they have scored within a minute - incredibly, they are the first Premier League side to ever do that! Bryan Mbeumo got the goal for the Bees.

16:00 CET - Moving over to Spain, the day's first LaLiga match has ended with Getafe beating Alaves 2-0. Barcelona will be in action later on, from 21:00 CET, away at Osasuna. You can follow all the fixtures from LaLiga here.

15:50 CET - At half-time in Serie A, Inter are leading Udinese 2-1 thanks to Lautaro Martinez’s goal late in the half.

Follow the second half here.

15:40 CET - Next up in the Premier League, five matches from 16:00 CET with Arsenal hosting Leicester and Chelsea facing Brighton the picks of the bunch.

Follow all of the Premier League fixtures here.

15:26 CET - Newcastle have hung on to draw 1-1 with Manchester City in the Premier League! It is a big result for Newcastle but also the chasing pack behind City with Liverpool and Arsenal both in action later today. Who will finish the weekend in top spot?

As it stands at the top of the Premier League Flashscore

15:01 CET - It has taken Inter just one minute to open the scoring against Udinese with Davide Fratesi netting an early goal.

Follow Inter's match live here.

14:46 CET - Well things just got a little more interesting in Newcastle with Anthony Gordon scoring from the spot to make it 1-1 with City. There are over 30 minutes to go - follow the action here!

14:18 CET - At half-time, Manchester City are leading Newcastle 1-0 thanks to a well-taken goal from marauding defender Josko Gvardiol in the 35th minute.

Gvardiol's goal Opta by StatsPerform / photo by Oli Scarff / AFP

14:00 CET - Italian champions Inter Milan have not enjoyed the best start to the season, they have dropped points on three occasions in Serie A already and sit in seventh place, below their opponents today Udinese (fourth). The club from Udine, conversely, are off to a flyer after narrowly avoiding relegation last term. Can they stun the champs at home?

Follow Inter’s match from 15:00 CET here.

13:31 CET - Manchester City vs Newcastle is underway! You can follow all the action via the link with our live audio commentary. Following on from that in the Premier League, Arsenal host Leicester and Chelsea face Brighton.

Speaking of Brighton, Flashscore's resident expert Jan Moravek caught up with their manager Fabian Hurzeler this week to find out a little bit more about the league's youngest-ever manager.

12:25 CET - First up today, Manchester City face Newcastle at St. James' Park. Remember City are without Rodri for the rest of the season and Kevin De Bruyne is out of today's clash too. This is as good a time as any for Eddie Howe's men to upset City!

Starting XIs Flashscore

11:50 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of the weekend's football! We have a packed day ahead with plenty of Premier League matches and some tasty ties across the continent, too.

First up, Manchester City face a tricky trip to Newcastle in the Premier League - that's from 13:30 CET.

Later on, both Arsenal and Chelsea are in action from 16:00 CET.

This weekend in the Premier League Flashscore

Over in Serie A today, Inter and Juventus are both playing while in Germany, Bayern Munich will be hosting Bayer Leverkusen in one of the matches of the weekend at 18:30 CET. Barcelona will close the day out in LaLiga.

In case you missed any of Friday's action, here's a little roundup: PSG continued their good form in Ligue 1 with a 3-1 win over Rennes. AC Milan also impressed again, beating Lecce 3-0 while Dortmund had to come back from 2-0 down to beat Bochum 4-2 in the Bundesliga.