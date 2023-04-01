Football Tracker: Weekend ending with Manchester derby & clashes between Italian giants

The weekend is ending in style today, with the Manchester derby taking place in the Premier League and four of Italy's biggest clubs doing battle.

Sunday, October 29th

08:55 CET - Sundays are always good in the world of football, but that's especially the case today, with the following matches among those on the agenda:

Manchester United vs Manchester City (16:30 CET)

Inter Milan vs Roma (18:00 CET)

Marseille vs Lyon ( 20:45 CET)

Napoli vs AC Milan (20:45 CET)

Saturday, October 28th

23:24 CET - Finally in LaLiga, Sevilla came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Cadiz.

23:11 CET - Despite being lower in the table, Lens blew Nantes away in Ligue 1, winning 4-0.

22:45 CET - Juventus left it very late but Andrea Cambiaso scored a dramatic winner in the final few seconds to spare his side's blushes against Verona.

See all the match stats and a full report here.

21:52 CET - It remains scoreless between Juventus and Verona as the second half begins and Juve will be desperate for the three points.

20:50 CET - And if you're not a rugby fan you might be interested to know Juventus are 10 minutes into this evening's match as they are taking on Verona in Serie A.

Check out our live text commentary and match stats here.

20:47 CET - Finally, over in LaLiga Mallorca and Getafe ended goalless with neither side able to find a winner.

20:39 CET - In the Premier League Wolves and Newcastle United drew 2-2 in a thrilling encounter at the Molineux Stadium.

Premier League Standings Flashscore

Check out the match stats here!

20:36 CET - RB Leipzig have cruised to a 6-0 thrashing over helpless Koln in Germany! A statement of intent from the German side.

19:40 CET - Newcastle and RB Leipzig are both leading their matches in the early stages of the second half, the former against Wolves and the latter against Koln.

18:31 CET - Next up is Newcastle's trip to Wolves. A win will move Eddie Howe's side up to fifth, while the hosts have the chance to move into the top half.

Follow the match here

18:11 CET - Full time and Real Madrid have done it. They've come from behind to beat Barcelona 2-1 and return to the top of the league. Jude Bellingham is some player, isn't he?

18:07 CET - Jude Bellingham! The midfielder has scored his second goal of the game in stoppage time to surely win El Clasico for Real Madrid!

18:00 CET - The 16:00 kick-offs have finished in the Premier League. Arsenal have beaten Sheffield United 5-0, and Bournemouth have won 2-1 against Burnley.

17:44 CET - Real Madrid have equalised in El Clasico, and you can probably guess who scored it... That man Jude Bellingham has done it again, making it 1-1, and in style.

17:22 CET - It's full time in Munich where a game also featuring three red cards has finished 8-0 to Bayern, who got all eight goals in the final 40 minutes, with Harry Kane getting a hat-trick.

A day to quickly forget for Darmstadt.

Read the match report here

17:16 CET - With 30 minutes to go, Arsenal are crusing against Sheffield United, leading 3-0 thanks to a hat-trick from Eddie Nketiah - follow the closing stages of the match here.

17:10 CET - Bayern Munich are running rampant now, scoring seven goals in 25 minutes without response, and the fifth one - courtesy of Harry Kane - wasn't half bad.

17:04 CET - It's half-time in Barcelona and the hosts are looking relatively comfortable. They lead 1-0 and their rivals have yet to have a shot on target.

16:57 CET - In the early kick-offs in Italy and Spain, Sassuolo and Bologna drew 1-1 and Las Palmas beat Almeria 2-1.

16:25 CET - We said the Bundesliga never fails to entertain - there were THREE STRAIGHT RED CARDS in Bayern’s first half with Darmstadt. Just wow.

16:23 CET - First blood to Barcelona as Ilkay Gundogan opens the scoring in El Clasico.

15:55 CET - We are not far from kick-off in the big one - Barcelona versus Real Madrid in LaLiga.

This is always a huge encounter but with the sides separated by just a point in second and third place in the table. It means even more!

You can follow the match live with our audio commentary here.

LaLiga standings before kick-off Flashscore

15:33 CET - Up next in the Premier League is Arsenal versus Sheffield United as well as Bournemouth versus Burnley.

15:25 CET - Ethan Pinnock’s second-half header and a late Bryan Mbeumo second were the difference between Brentford and Chelsea as the Bees buzzed away from their West London rivals with a 2-0 win.

See all the stats and a full report here.

15:10 CET - Robert Lewandowski (35) will start on the bench for Barcelona in the Clasico with Real Madrid.

See the full lineups here.

15:00 CET - Chelsea are trailing Brentford with 20 mins to go - follow the final stages of that one here.

The Bundesliga’s afternoon fixtures are not far off. There’s often plenty of drama in Germany and it's almost always goals galore.

Keep an eye on the Bundesliga here.

14:30 CET - Bologna have had an encouraging start to the Serie A season. They’ll be hoping to continue that run when they visit Sassuolo today. Kick-off is not far off.

Follow the match here.

13:40 CET - Next up on the menu is Almeria versus Las Palmas in LaLiga.

Almeria are still looking for their first win of the league season, can they make that happen today?

Follow the action here.

13:15 CET - Chelsea vs Brentford kicks off in just 15 minutes - this is how the sides will line up for the match.

Follow the match with our live audio commentary here.

The starting XIs Flashscore

11:19 CET - It’s a pretty packed Saturday if you’re a football fan! The big one today is obviously the Clasico clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid - that kicks off a little earlier than usual at 16:15 CET.

El Clasico kicks of at 16:15 CET Flashscore

Before that, Chelsea is hosting Bentford in the Premier League at 13:30.

Over in the Bundesliga, there’s plenty to watch - Bayern host Darmstadt at 15:30 CET. See the other fixtures here.

At 16:00, Arsenal are playing Premier League strugglers Sheffield United at 16:00 CET.

In the evening, Juventus host Verona in Serie A (20:45 CET).

So much to enjoy today - stay tuned to the tracker for all the important updates!

08:55 CET - Tottenham fans will be starting this Saturday with a smile on their face after their win last night put them five points clear at the top of the Premier League, and their manager says that the best is yet to come.

Click here to read