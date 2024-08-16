Advertisement
  Football Tracker: Zirkzee scores on debut to give United win, PSG put four past La Havre

Football Tracker: Zirkzee scores on debut to give United win, PSG put four past La Havre

Updated
Zirkzee celebrates his goal
The excitement has been building all week, and now finally, another footballing campaign is well and truly upon us. And with that, the Football Tracker makes its return, bringing you all the biggest news and results from what is sure to be another incredible season of action.

22:53 CET - It wasn't at all convincing, but Manchester United have an opening day win, with debutant Joshua Zirkzee coming off the bench to give them a narrow 1-0 victory against Fulham. Their season is off and running!

22:46 CET - The scoreline looks deceptive, because for 85 minutes, PSG were being pegged back. But a late flurry from the French champions saw them score three goals and claim a 4-1 win over La Havre.

22:40 CET - In Vincent Kompany's first official match as Bayern Munich manager, the Bavarians coasted to a 4-0 win over Ulm in the DFB Pokal. 

21:10 CET - A late goal from Iago Aspas sees Celta Vigo claim a 2-1 win over Alaves. Up next in LaLiga, Las Palmas face Sevilla, with kick-off in 20 minutes time.

20:02 CET - Champions PSG get their Ligue 1 defence underway against La Havre in around 45 minutes, and they have given a professional debut to 16-year-old attacker Ibrahim Mbaye. New big-money signing Joao Neves starts on the bench.

19:52 CET - The team news is in ahead of the opening Premier League game of the season between Manchester United and Fulham, and there are debutants on both sides, with Noussair Mazraoui and Emile Smith Rowe in the starting XIs. 

Interestingly, Jadon Sancho is not even in the squad...

18:52 CET - The first match of the weekend is under 10 minutes away, with Celta Vigo facing Alaves in LaLiga.

17:00 CET - The Football Tracker is back for another season, and there is plenty of top action tonight to get you prepared for what is sure to be a great weekend!

Manchester United take on Fulham in the opening Premier League match of the season at 21:00 CET, with Erik ten Hag's men aiming to have a far better campaign after last season's struggles.

French champions PSG are also in action at 20:45 CET, as they head to Le Havre without talisman Kylian Mbappe for the very first time.

There are also two games in LaLiga this evening, which sees Celta Vigo host Alaves and Sevilla visit Las Palmas.

