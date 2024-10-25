Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Former Morocco and Marseillie midfielder Abdelaziz Barrada dies at 35

Former Morocco and Marseillie midfielder Abdelaziz Barrada dies at 35

AFP
Barrada in action for Marseille
Barrada in action for MarseilleCHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP
Former Morocco midfielder Abdelaziz Barrada has died at the age of 35, Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille, the two clubs he played for in France, announced on Thursday.

"Rest in peace Abdelaziz," Marseille wrote on X while PSG wrote of their "great sadness" at the news of his death.

Born in France, Barrada started his career at PSG before moving to Getafe in Spain.

After a short spell at Al Jazira in Abu Dhabi he returned to France with Marseille in 2014 but after two years moved back to the Gulf.

He played 28 times for Morocco between 2012 and 2015, scoring four times. He also played at the 2012 Olympics in London, scoring in a 2-2 draw with Honduras.

Mentions
FootballAbdelaziz Barrada
Related Articles
Rangers run riot in Europa League with four goal drubbing against FCSB
Besiktas earn first points of Europa League campaign in shock win against Lyon
Richarlison opens account for the season as Spurs squeeze past AZ Alkmaar
Show more
Football
Tottenham teen Mikey Moore compared to Neymar after Europa League starring role
EXCLUSIVE: Olatunji thrilled to achieve Manchester City dream despite Sparta Prague loss
EXCLUSIVE: Tusker coach Okere reveals concerns after dropped points in FKF title race
Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho up to old tricks in Manchester United draw
Mourinho sent off as Fenerbahce battle to earn draw against Manchester United
Porto claim first win of Europa League campaign with victory over Hoffenheim
Most Read
Football Tracker: Mourinho's Fenerbahce draw with Manchester United, Spurs & Porto win
Bangladesh fight back to set up fascinating finale against South Africa
'Idiot' Xander Schauffele cards quadruple bogey at PGA Tour's Zozo Championship
Novak Djokovic withdraws from Paris Masters casting doubt over season

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings