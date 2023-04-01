Former players much more likely to have neurodegenerative diseases - FA study

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Former players much more likely to have neurodegenerative diseases - FA study
Former players much more likely to have neurodegenerative diseases - FA study
In April, the total number of claimants from a group of former football and rugby players suffering from neurological impairments rose to 380
In April, the total number of claimants from a group of former football and rugby players suffering from neurological impairments rose to 380
Reuters
Former professional footballers were found to be 3.46 times more likely to have neurodegenerative diseases and are more at risk of being diagnosed with dementia, a study commissioned by England's Football Association said.

An independent research study, jointly commissioned by the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA), was conducted by the University of Nottingham, with their first findings peer reviewed and published.

"The new report states that 2.8% of retired professional footballers in their study reported medically diagnosed dementia and other neurodegenerative disease compared to 0.9% of controls," it said.

"This means that the former professional footballers in the study were found to be 3.46 times more likely to have neurodegenerative diseases compared to the control group.

"The study also showed that retired football players in the study were twice as likely to fall below established thresholds in some dementia testing than the general population."

In April, the total number of claimants from a group of former football and rugby players suffering from neurological impairments rose to 380 as they joined a class-action lawsuit against their respective governing bodies.

The players allege that the sports' governing bodies failed to protect them from concussion and non-concussion injuries that caused various disorders including early onset dementia, chronic traumatic encephalopathy, epilepsy, Parkinson's disease and motor neurone disease.

The FA has been looking to mitigate against potential health risks and dementia, and last year granted approval to run a trial to remove deliberate heading in matches across the Under-12 level.

"This is an important new study which supports previous evidence suggesting that footballers are at greater risk of dementia and poorer cognitive functioning in later life," the PFA's head of brain health, Dr Adam White, said.

"They ensure that targeted and evidence-led action can be identified and taken to support and protect players at all stages of their career."

Mentions
Football
Related Articles
Ange Postecoglou 'leaving no stone unturned' to prepare Spurs team fans can be proud of
Latest 'deadline' looms in Manchester United takeover saga
Newcastle tell manager Eddie Howe he's got £75million to spend this summer
Show more
Football
Simone Inzaghi insists Inter will fight to write a page in football history
Inter's Lautaro Martinez living the dream as he seeks historic double triumph
Everton trio leave club, Coleman and Davies offered new contracts
Updated
Get ready for the Champions League Final with Flashscore's video preview
Wrexham goalkeeper Foster signs one-year contract extension
Former Inter Miami coach Neville joins Canada's coaching staff
Real Madrid signs Rayo Vallecano's defender Fran Garcia
How can Inter beat Manchester City in the Champions League final?
'The right move': Naby Keita joins Werder Bremen from Liverpool
Bayern sign Austrian midfielder Laimer on free transfer
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea interested in Rice, Gundogan linked to PSG
How can Inter beat Manchester City in the Champions League final?
Pep Guardiola in top three coaches of all time, says former teammate Puyol
Manchester City replace Real Madrid as Europe's most valuable football club