French player Mitjana suspended for 10 years over match-fixing

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. French player Mitjana suspended for 10 years over match-fixing
French player Mitjana suspended for 10 years over match-fixing
A general image of a court
A general image of a court
Reuters
French player Leny Mitjana (29) has been suspended for 10 years over his involvement in match-fixing, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Friday.

Mitjana with a career-high world ranking of 458 in 2018, denied all charges related to the fixing of matches in 2017 and 2018, and a hearing was held in November 2023.

"The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) can today confirm that French tennis player Leny Mitjana has been suspended from the sport for a period of ten years and fined $20,000 for 11 breaches of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program (TACP)," the ITIA statement said.

The sanction is linked to a criminal case involving a match-fixing syndicate in Belgium, and Mitjana's breaches include the facilitation of wagering, contriving the outcome of matches, influencing other players not to make their best efforts in matches, and failing to report corrupt approaches.

Mitjana's suspension will run from the date of the decision, December 22nd, 2023, until 2033.

Mentions
TennisMitjana Leny
Related Articles
10 of the most interesting stats about the men's Australian Open
Djokovic to be dethroned? Rybakina to rise? Flashscore's 2024 Australian Open predictions
Americans Shelton and Korda fail to reach finals at Australian Open tune-up events
Show more
Tennis
Jannik Sinner short on match practice but full of belief before Australian Open
Hard-working Aryna Sabalenka ready to mount Australian Open defence
Coco Gauff not resting on her laurels after US Open win
Early days yet but 'light and happy' Raducanu sees path back to the top
Americans Shelton and Korda fail to reach finals at Australian Open tune-up events
Indian Wells increases prize money to $19 million
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Dortmund seal Maatsen loan, West Ham tracking Gimenez
O'Sullivan battles back to beat Hawkins and book Masters semi-final spot, Murphy awaits
From elephants to scorpions: The nicknames of all 2023 AFCON participants
Who's Missing: The Premier League stars in AFCON and Asian Cup action

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings