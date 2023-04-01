Geraint Thomas signs two-year contract extension with INEOS Grenadiers

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Road cycling
  3. Geraint Thomas signs two-year contract extension with INEOS Grenadiers
Geraint Thomas signs two-year contract extension with INEOS Grenadiers
Thomas in action during the UCI World Championships
Thomas in action during the UCI World Championships
Reuters
Geraint Thomas (37) has signed a two-year contract extension with INEOS Grenadiers until 2025, the British team announced on Monday.

The Welsh rider finished second at this year's Giro d'Italia and won the Tour de France in 2018. He has been a consistent performer in France since his maiden victory, finishing second in the race in 2019 and third in 2022.

He hinted at a potential retirement upon the conclusion of the contract.

"Although you 'never say never', in my head this is my last contract - but I know that I still have two more big years in me. And I wouldn't have continued in a different team," Thomas said.

"This team understands me and, importantly, knows what it takes to achieve success.

"We're an ambitious group and have some big goals ahead. I'm really looking forward to getting stuck in again and want to help the team continue to progress."

Thomas said he hoped to remain competitive in future races, but added that he would also be willing to help younger talent break through.

"I'm at that stage where I'm still hungry to perform but at the same time, I am happy to help the team. I want to try and help us push forward to get back to the very top of the sport," Thomas said.

Thomas has also had success on the track, winning the 2008 and 2012 Olympic team pursuit gold medals with Britain.

Mentions
Road cyclingThomas Geraint
Related Articles
Herrada wins Vuelta stage 11, Kuss retains overall lead
Soupe surprise winner of Vuelta a Espana stage seven
Andreas Kron wins Vuelta stage two and dedicates win to late De Decker
Show more
Road cycling
Unstoppable Pogacar takes Lombardia triple crown as Pinot heads into retirement
Primoz Roglic signs with German team Bora-Hansgrohe following Jumbo-Visma exit
Mark Cavendish delays retirement to sign contract extension with Astana-Qazaqstan
Primoz Roglic confirms Jumbo-Visma departure
Kuss Vuelta victory can boost US road racing, says former winner Horner
Sepp Kuss celebrates incredible Vuelta triumph, Kaden Groves wins in Madrid
Lisbon to host the start of the Vuelta a Espana for second time in 2024
Sepp Kuss set for Vuelta a Espana victory as Wout Poels wins penultimate stage
Dainese avoids crash in final kilometre to win Vuelta stage 19 as Kuss stays in red
Most Read
Derby Week: An intense rivalry from Greece's Athenian football triangle
Football Tracker: Tottenham looking to go top, Udinese desperate for a win
Hack the Weekend: Barcelona, Villarreal and Hamburg could all be in trouble at home
Pickford fumes that the 'whole world knows Liverpool favoured by ref'

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings