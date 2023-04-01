Germany interim coach Voller rules out succeeding Flick

Germany interim coach Voller rules out succeeding Flick
Reuters
Germany's national team director Rudi Voller says he will not be a candidate to succeed sacked coach Hansi Flick despite taking over for Tuesday's friendly against France.

Voller, Germany's former World Cup-winning player who also coached the national team from 2000 to 2004, said he had stepped in for one match to help the side until a new coach is found.

"Tomorrow is a one-game thing for me," he told a press conference. "I felt obliged to help with this game.

"... my goal is to support the new coach as I did with Hansi Flick, but hopefully with better results."

Flick was sacked a day after Saturday's 4-1 home loss to Japan, bringing a disappointing two-year stint to an end nine months before Germany host Euro 2024.

Under Flick, who in 2020 had won six titles with Bayern Munich, Germany crashed out of the World Cup in the first round last year and won just four of their last 17 matches.

They have now lost three games in a row for the first time in 38 years.

"I know the situation and I really did not want to do it. They had to convince me," Voller said of his interim appointment.

He added that the German Football Association (DFB) would find a suitable coach who still had time to create a buzz for the Euro hosts.

"We will find a good solution who will do it with his whole heart and soul.

"It is important that we quickly start creating some euphoria. That comes with results but with a new person it is possible."

Voeller said the team under Flick had carried the World Cup disappointment into the new year and failed to restore their confidence.

"This weight of the early World Cup elimination is difficult. A new coach who can move things and comes also with some new ideas is extremely important," he said.

Mentions
FootballGermany
