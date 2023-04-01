China's Yin Ruoning wins Women's PGA Championship, Japan's Yuka Saso one stroke back

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. KPMG Women's PGA Championship LPGA Tour
  4. China's Yin Ruoning wins Women's PGA Championship, Japan's Yuka Saso one stroke back
China's Yin Ruoning wins Women's PGA Championship, Japan's Yuka Saso one stroke back
Ruoning Yin tees off on the 4th hole during the final round of the Women's PGA Championship
Ruoning Yin tees off on the 4th hole during the final round of the Women's PGA Championship
Reuters
China's Yin Ruoning (20) produced a flawless performance with four birdies to win the Women's PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club on Sunday and claim her first major title.

Having started the day three strokes back from the lead, Yin pumped her fist with satisfaction as she drained a birdie putt on the par-five 18, carding a four-under-par 67, before waiting for her competitors to finish in Springfield, New Jersey.

Yin, who collected her maiden LPGA Tour title at the DIO Implant LA Open earlier this year, is only the second Chinese woman to win a golf major.

Japan's Yuka Saso (66) finished one stroke back in second place after a bogey on the par-three 16 undermined an otherwise blemish-free final round.

See the full results on Flashscore.

Mentions
GolfYin RuoningSaso YukaKPMG Women's PGA Championship LPGA Tour
Related Articles
Veteran Lee-Anne Pace takes one-shot lead at Women's PGA Championship
Leona Maguire strikes late to claim lead of Women's PGA Championship
Brooke Henderson counting on busy-bee approach to bolster form ahead of PGA Championship
Show more
Golf
Thriston Lawrence captures fourth European Tour title at International Open in Munich
US golfer Seungsu Han clinches first Asian Tour win at Kolon Korea Open
Bradley leads Reavie by one heading into final round of Travelers Championship
McCarthy maintains lead as McIlroy climbs at PGA Tour Travelers Championship
Denny McCarthy fires 60 for two-shot lead at PGA Traveler's Championship
Rory McIlroy cards first-ever PGA hole-in-one at Travelers Championship
US Senate panel invites PGA Tour commissioner, LIV CEO to testify on merger
Injury layoff leaves Korda 'hungry' ahead of Women's PGA Championship
World number two Nelly Korda returns for Women's PGA after back injury
Tom Watson questions PGA Tour deal with LIV Golf in open letter
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Barcelona want Brozovic, Koulibaly moves to Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal
Mexico coach Diego Cocca and director Rodrigo Ares De Parga leave after four months
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for 2023/24
Alcaraz claims Queen's title and top ranking after making light work of De Minaur