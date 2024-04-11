DeChambeau grabs early Masters lead, Rahm four shots back midway through opening round

LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau muscled his way into the early Masters lead on Thursday with defending champion Jon Rahm four shots back midway through his first round at Augusta National.

After a storm delayed the start of the year's first major by 2-1/2 hours, DeChambeau took advantage of the soft conditions and went six under through his first 16 holes.

That left DeChambeau two clear of New Zealand's Ryan Fox, the son of former All Blacks rugby player Grant.

DeChambeau enjoyed a fast start as he opened with three consecutive birdie putts, none longer than six feet, just as the sun started to peek through the clouds.

The 2020 U.S. Open champion three-putted from 70 feet for bogey going into the turn but responded brilliantly as he left Amen Corner with a spring in his step after birdies at the 12th and 13th holes took him to four under.

The 30-year-old American grabbed the outright lead with a birdie at the par-five 15th where he nearly drained a 40-foot eagle putt and created more distance with a birdie at 16.

Fox, playing in his second Masters, had the outright lead until the par-five 13th where he made bogey after his third shot landed in the tributary to Rae's Creek that winds in front of the green.

Rahm, one of 13 LIV players in the field and bidding to become the fourth golfer to successfully defend his Masters crown, followed an early birdie with a bogey at the par-three fourth where his five-foot putt lipped out.

The Spaniard held steady, however, and reached the turn riding high after two consecutive birdies.

Tournament favourite Scottie Scheffler, playing one group behind Rahm in a threesome with Grand Slam-seeking Rory McIlroy and Olympic champion Xander Schauffele, was two under. McIlroy, who missed the cut in last year's Masters, was level par.

Although storms delayed one of the most anticipated days in golf, the overnight rain left the greens much softer than they were during practice rounds and, with little wind, presented plenty of opportunities for the early starters.

The delay means the day's late starters, including five-times champion Tiger Woods, 2023 runner-up Brooks Koepka and former winner Dustin Johnson, are unlikely to finish their first rounds on Thursday.