Masters 2024: Everything you need to know ahead of year's first major

The 2024 Masters - the first major of the year - is edging closer with the world's top golf stars getting ready to descend onto Augusta National Golf Club.

Last year's winner Jon Rahm withstood Brooks Koepka to grab the iconic Green Jacket and he will be out to defend his crown against some stiff opposition.

The Spaniard could be in for a frosty reception on the course, though, after ditching the PGA Tour for LIV Golf in December.

Rahm will likely be among the frontrunners with the likes of Rory McIlroy, and Scottie Scheffler, who are just a handful of top names in a stacked field.

Five-time champion Tiger Woods is also set to play despite turning out in just one PGA event so far this year.

As we move closer to the 88th edition of the tournament, here is everything you need to know.

When is the 2024 Masters?

The 2024 Masters will take place between Thursday, April 11th and Sunday, April 14th at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, United States.

2024 Masters schedule and tee times

All times CET

First round: Thursday, April 11th from 14:00

Second round: Friday, April 12th from 14:00

Third round: Saturday, April 13th (time TBC)

Final round: Sunday, April 14th (time TBC)

The tee times and groupings for the first and second rounds will be announced on Tuesday, April 9th.

Who are the favourites?

Scheffler is the favourite to wrestle back the Green Jacket with the world number one's quality leading the pack by quite a distance.

The American is clear as the best on the globe and arrives in Augusta with wins at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship, as well as tied for second at the Houston Open.

Northern Ireland's McIlroy follows Scheffler as the second favourite and he will be out to end his major drought which has now reached 10 years.

His preparation for the tournament has been slightly underwhelming, though, struggling to perform in most of the PGA's top events so far this year.

Last year's winner Rahm is third despite his excellent Masters record and it will be intriguing to see how he fares after his controversial LIV Golf switch.

Rahm was pushed all the way by Koepka last year and although the latter's form appears patchy, the 33-year-old will no doubt be primed to turn up for the big occasion.