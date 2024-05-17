PGA Championship play to get underway after delay due as detained Scheffler arrives

  4. PGA Championship play to get underway after delay due as detained Scheffler arrives

Scottie Scheffler lines up a putt on the 12th green during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Valhalla Golf Club
Scottie Scheffler lines up a putt on the 12th green during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Valhalla Golf ClubReuters
The second round of the PGA Championship began after an 80-minute delay on Friday at the Valhalla Golf Club where Masters champion Scottie Scheffler (27) was detained by police while trying to enter the course.

Masters champion and world number one Scheffler, who is five shots back of overnight leader Xander Schauffele (30), is scheduled to tee off at 10:08 am ET (16:11 CET) after being detained by police for an incident unrelated to the accident.

No further details about the nature of the accident near Valhalla were provided by officials but ESPN, citing a police spokesperson, said a shuttle bus struck and killed a pedestrian outside the club.

According to the ESPN report, Scheffler was detained in handcuffs after a misunderstanding with traffic flow led to his attempt to drive past a police officer into the entrance at Valhalla ahead of the second round.

The ESPN report also said a police officer attempted to attach himself to Scheffler's car and then the Masters champion stopped his vehicle at the entrance to Valhalla.

Scottie Scheffler's mugshot
Scottie Scheffler's mugshotReuters

According to the report, the police officer then yelled at Scheffler to get out of the car, and when he did shoved the golfer against the vehicle and placed him in handcuffs.

A video posted online that was not verified by Reuters shows one police officer leading Scheffler to a police car while another says to a camera: "Right now, he's going to jail, he's going to jail and there ain't nothing you can do about it. Period."

The ESPN TV broadcast later showed a mug shot depicting an unsmiling Scheffler wearing a jail-issued orange jumpsuit. Scheffler has since been released and has arrived at Valhalla.

The early starters set out under light rain hoping to make ground on Schauffele, whose nine-under-par 62 in the opening round tied the major championship record.

Olympic champion Schauffele, who finished the first round with a three-shot lead over Tony Finau, Sahith Theegala and Mark Hubbard, will tee off at 14:38 ET.

Schauffele is appearing in his 28th career major this week and seeking a breakthrough win.

