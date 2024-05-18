Schauffele in front at PGA Championship as Scheffler slips back and Lowry lurks

Xander Schauffele (30) was clinging to a one-shot lead midway through his third round at the PGA Championship in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday while Scottie Scheffler (27) lost ground while playing a day after being released from jail.

Overnight leader Schauffele enjoyed a bogey-free start and reached the turn in one-under-par 34 to sit at 13 under on the week and one shot clear of 2019 British Open winner Shane Lowry and twice major champion Collin Morikawa.

Englishman Justin Rose was a further shot back along with South Africa's Dean Burmester while LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau was part of a six-man group lurking three shots off the lead.

Morikawa, who began the day one shot off the lead and playing in the same group as Schauffele, rolled in a 13-foot birdie putt at the par-four fifth hole to grab a share of lead.

But Schauffele, after a steady string of pars to open his round, regained the outright lead when he birdied the par-five seventh hole for a third consecutive day.

On a day where low scores were expected, major champions Lowry, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose were among those who made early charges in the third round.

Lowry, who was in a share of 29th after the second round, made a blistering start and covered the front nine in six-under-par 29 to storm into contention and then rolled in a massive 37-foot birdie at the par-four 13th to get within one.

The Irishman followed that with a 32-foot birdie putt at the par-three 14th to briefly hold a share of the lead before Schauffele, playing nine groups behind, birdied the seventh. Lowry would finish with a round of 62 and tie the major record.

Englishman Rose, who has recorded five consecutive top-15 finishes at the PGA Championship, also stormed into contention with five front-nine birdies and was a further shot back with two to play.

A dialled-in McIlroy, eager to snap a 10-year major drought and who arrived at Valhalla among the favourites, opened with a bogey but used a string of four birdies around the turn and was five back of the leader after 15 holes.

Jordan Spieth breathed life into his bid to complete the career Grand Slam this week as he carded a four-under-par 67 that brought him to reach eight under on the week.

LIV Golf's Koepka, looking to become the PGA Championship's first repeat winner since he successfully defended the title in 2019, started the day five shots off the lead but slipped back after going five over across his first 13 holes.

World number one Scheffler, who began the day at Valhalla Golf Club three shots off the lead and having shot even par or better in each of his last 42 official rounds on the PGA Tour, too often left himself out of position and paid the price.

Scheffler carded a double-bogey at the par-four second where he found a bunker off the fairway and sent his next shot into the deep rough near the green from where he needed two shots to get out before two-putting from 40 feet.

Scheffler then three-putted for bogey at the par-three third hole before salvaging a bogey at the par-four fourth where his tee shot sailed out of bounds and was suddenly seven shots off the lead.

The reigning Masters champion, chasing back-to-back major titles and a fifth win in six starts, then mixed two birdies with a bogey before making the turn seven shots back of the leader.

Scheffler had put himself into the mix on Friday shortly after being arrested on four counts, including second-degree assault of a police officer, after what he said was a "big misunderstanding" as he tried to enter Valhalla.