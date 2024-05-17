Scheffler settles in at rainy Valhalla after early-morning arrest

Scottie Scheffler (27), fresh off an early-morning arrest and police altercation, made a steady start to the second round of the PGA Championship in Louisville, Kentucky on Friday where the early starters are trying to catch overnight leader Xander Schauffele (30).

On a day unlike any other in his career, world number one Scheffler was arrested on four charges, including second degree assault of a police officer, after what he said was a "big misunderstanding" while trying to enter Valhalla Golf Club.

Scheffler, seeking his fifth win in six starts, began his round under steady rain five shots behind Schauffele, whose nine-under-par 62 in the opening round tied the major championship record.

Despite the chaos and abbreviated warm-up, Scheffler opened his round at Valhalla Golf Club with a birdie at the par-five 10th hole where his third shot from 97 yards out settled three feet from the hole.

Scheffler missed a five-foot par putt at the par-three 11th but got the stroke back right away when he drained a 26-foot birdie putt at the par-four 12th. He then birdied the 18th to reach the turn at two under on the day.

Thunderstorms brewing

According to the forecasts, the steady rain that greeted the early starters is expected to become more scattered through the afternoon with thunderstorms more likely.

Olympic champion Schauffele, who finished the first round with a three-shot lead over Tony Finau, Sahith Theegala and Mark Hubbard, is scheduled to tee off at 2:38 p.m. ET (19:38 CET).

Schauffele is appearing in his 28th career major this week and seeking a breakthrough win.

Among the early starters, twice major champion and world number 13 Collin Morikawa covered his opening 10 holes in two under par to get within two shots of Schauffele.

Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy, looking to capture his first major in a decade, was one of seven players four shots off the lead after the first round and will head out at 3:00 p.m. ET, two groups behind Schauffele.

Among those sitting five shots off pace was defending champion Brooks Koepka, who will head out at 3:22 p.m. ET looking to inch closer to becoming the event's first repeat winner since he successfully defended the title in 2019.

Tiger Woods, whose putter abandoned him late during the first round with two three-putt bogeys, opened with a one-over-par 72 and will likely have to improve if he hopes to make the cut.

The week marks the first event for Woods since last month's Masters where the injury-ravaged golfer earned a tournament-record 24th consecutive made cut before finishing last among those who played the weekend.

Woods is scheduled to tee off at 2:49 p.m. ET.

The start to the second round was delayed 80 minutes after a worker with one of the tournament vendors was killed after being struck by a shuttle bus outside Valhalla Golf Club.

"This is heartbreaking to all of us involved with the PGA Championship. We extend our sincere condolences to their family and loved ones," the PGA of America said in a statement.