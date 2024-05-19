Xander Schauffele two ahead at the turn at PGA Championship

Xander Schauffele (30) moved closer to a first major title as he reached the turn in final-round action at the PGA Championship clinging to a two-shot lead over Bryson DeChambeau (30) and Viktor Hovland (26) at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky on Sunday.

World number three Schauffele, who shared a one-shot 54-hole lead with Collin Morikawa and began the day with seven players lurking within four strokes of the lead, covered the front nine at Valhalla in four-under-par 35.

Schauffele, appearing in his 28th career major, wasted no time signalling his intentions to a crowded leaderboard as he drained a 27-foot birdie putt at the first to reach 16 under.

The reigning Olympic champion kept his foot on the gas and built a two-shot lead after a pulling off a tricky chip from thick rough 54 yards out at the par-four fourth hole that set up a comfortable four-foot birdie putt.

Schauffele's first test of the day came at the sixth hole where he coolly saved par with a nervy 13-foot putt after his third shot from off the green stopped just as it reached the putting surface.

With DeChambeau and Hovland breathing down his neck, Schauffele re-established a two-shot cushion with an 11-foot birdie putt at the seventh and, not long after DeChambeau had moved to within one, birdied the ninth.

LIV Golf's DeChambeau, who started the day two shots off the lead, carded his third birdie of the day at the par-four sixth where he converted from 37 feet with a putt from off the green to reach 16 under, one back of Schauffele.

The 2020 US Open champion then narrowly missed a 43-foot birdie putt at the seventh but got back to within one when he tapped in for birdie at the 10th.

Hovland, bidding to become the first Norwegian to win a major championship, bolstered his hopes with three consecutive birdies starting at the fifth hole and another at the 10th that brought him to within one.

Morikawa was unable to get his putter going and reached the turn riding a string of nine consecutive pars.

Shane Lowry made good on birdie chances at the third and fourth holes to get within one of Schauffele but then lost some steam and slipped back after a bogey at the eighth where his birdie putt raced four feet past the hole.

Scottie Scheffler, who was arrested outside Valhalla ahead of Friday's second round following an incident with police, began eight shots back of the leaders and finished with a six-under-par 65 that was his lowest round of the week.

It was an impressive response from Scheffler a day after his par-or-better streak ended at 42 rounds but ultimately proved too little, too late in his bid for a fifth win in six starts.

Defending champion Brooks Koepka, who began the day 11 shots behind the co-leaders, had five birdies through his first 12 holes en route to a five-under-par 66.

"Not very good," LIV Golf's Koepka said when asked to assess a week where he was looking to become the PGA Championship's first repeat winner since he retained the title in 2019. "I think it's pretty obvious, isn't it."