Jon Rahm set to make groundbreaking £450 million move from PGA Tour to LIV Golf

  Flashscore News
  Golf
  PGA Tour
  Jon Rahm set to make groundbreaking £450 million move from PGA Tour to LIV Golf
Jon Rahm set to make groundbreaking £450 million move from PGA Tour to LIV Golf
Rahm's deal will be worth a reported £450 million
Profimedia
Spanish superstar Jon Rahm (29) is set to make the meteoric move from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf, penning a three-year deal worth a staggering £450 million, according to reports.

LIV Golf, the Saudi-backed breakaway, have undoubtedly claimed their biggest coup to date, seeing one of the PGA Tour's biggest assets jump ship. An official announcement will reportedly be made in the coming days

The PGA Tour and DP World Tour announced back in July that they had reached an agreement with the Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund for a merger of the three tours. However, final negotiations have proven to be difficult, with more talks set to take place in the coming weeks ahead of a December 31st deadline.

But Rahm's move will have sent shockwaves around the PGA Tour, and may nudge them towards completing an agreement with LIV Golf.

Rahm's decision to move to LIV is a dramatic U-turn after his previous statements. Back in February 2022, the Spaniard was adamant that he would remain on the PGA Tour.

This is my official, my one and only time I’ll talk about this, where I am officially declaring my fealty to the PGA Tour," he said.

Very soon after that, he reiterated his position: “I’ve never really played the game of golf for monetary reasons. I play for the love of the game, and I want to play against the best in the world … I have always been interested in history and legacy, and right now the PGA Tour has that.”

More recently, he said just a few months ago: “I laugh when people rumour me with LIV Golf. I never liked the format. My heart is with the PGA Tour.”

Rahm's move will send shockwaves around the PGA Tour
Profimedia

His position in Europe's Ryder Cup team will now come under huge threat, with his eligibility in question. Luke Donald will be desperate to have one of his key men available when they aim to retain the Ryder Cup in 2025 in New York, but his move now leaves this up in the air.

Rahm is an 11-time winner on the PGA Tour, having his most successful season to date in 2023. He managed to pick up four titles, including his second major triumph at the Masters.

He will now join the likes of Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau in LIV Golf ahead of the upcoming season.

