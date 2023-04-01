Koepka gets major-level thrill from playing for USA at Ryder Cup

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Ryder Cup PGA Tour
  4. Koepka gets major-level thrill from playing for USA at Ryder Cup
Koepka gets major-level thrill from playing for USA at Ryder Cup
Koepka gets major-level thrill from playing for USA at Ryder Cup
Koepka gets major-level thrill from playing for USA at Ryder Cup
AFP
Five-time major champion Brooks Koepka (33) says playing for the United States in next week's Ryder Cup will bring the same thrill as battling for top individual titles.

The American, who captured his third PGA Championship in May at Oak Hill, will compete in this week's LIV Golf Chicago tournament before joining the US squad next week in Italy for the Ryder Cup.

Koepka, who has a history of playing his best at majors, has been preparing for weeks to face holders Europe as the Americans seek their first victory on European soil in 30 years.

He sees the Cup as an equal test to a major in those terms.

"I think it is," Koepka said Wednesday. "My whole mindset has been to practice for that the last few weeks.

"I think it's one of the top six, seven, biggest sporting events you can have, so I like it when there's a little bit more eyeballs, a little bit more pressure.

"It's obviously different with the whole team thing. Sometimes you don't play every match so you are just cheerleading from the side, which can be quite fun as well.

"I've enjoyed it. It has been great and I'm looking forward to it."

Koepka was selected by US captain Zach Johnson after barely missing out on an automatic qualifying spot despite being banned from the PGA Tour after defecting to LIV Golf last year.

Being on the opposite side of the PGA-LIV divide did not give Koepka any problem on a trip two weeks ago to Rome to see the host course before next week's showdown.

"Good trip," he said. "Most of the guys were there. Got to see the golf course. It's pretty difficult, but it will be interesting to see how they set it up."

When it comes to legacy, Koepka sees the Ryder Cup as much about record. He played on triumphant US sides in 2016 and 2021 and was also on the American squad that lost in France in 2018.

"Everybody remembers their record, or that's kind of what you're known by, wins, losses," he said. "(Ian) Poulter has pretty much made a career on that."

Koepka isn't sure that knowing how it feels to lose in Europe will provide extra incentive this time around.

"I'm not sure how many guys have been part of losing teams in Europe. But yeah, it's definitely a different feeling," Koepka said. "Losing is no fun but somebody has got to do it. Hopefully, it's not us this year."

Koepka didn't approach the Marco Simone course any differently than any other layout he was analyzing ahead of a future event.

"I just treat it like any other course. Just figure out those two days, figure out where I want to put the ball in the fairway. Then it comes pretty easy," Koepka said.

"Just figure out the wind and the distance that you're trying to hit it, and you calculate that all in and that's the club you hit off the tee.

"I'll worry about it when we get there next week, but more the green complexes, where things will be and stuff like that. Usually, when I go scout a golf course, it's for lines off the tee."

Mentions
GolfRyder Cup PGA TourKoepka Brooks
Related Articles
Six players to battle for European Ryder Cup place
LIV Golf's Koepka among captain's picks for US Ryder Cup team
Ryder Cup rookie Aberg shares lead at BMW PGA Championship, McIlroy just makes cut
Show more
Golf
Gary Woodland resting after succesful surgery to remove brain tumor
Theegala fends off Thomas to claim maiden PGA Tour victory in California
New Zealand's Ryan Fox recovers from horror start to win BMW PGA Championship
Ludvig Aberg takes a two-shot lead into the final round at Wentworth
Sahith Theegala edges into two-stroke lead at PGA Fortinet Championship
Theegala and Kim lead PGA Fortinet Championship at halfway stage
Red-hot Herbert fires 63 to grab early PGA Fortinet lead
Ryder Cup-bound Ludvig Aberg impresses on BMW PGA Championship debut
Most Read
Galatasaray fans try to disturb Copenhagen players but visit wrong hotel
Bellingham saves Real Madrid against Champions League first-timers Union Berlin
Champions League: Can anyone topple favourites Manchester City?
Goalkeeper Provedal strikes late stunner to earn point for Lazio against Atletico

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings