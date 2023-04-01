Viktor Hovland makes hole-in-one on par four in Ryder Cup practice

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Ryder Cup PGA Tour
  4. Viktor Hovland makes hole-in-one on par four in Ryder Cup practice
Viktor Hovland makes hole-in-one on par four in Ryder Cup practice
Viktor Hovland hit a hole in one on Thursday's Ryder Cup practice round
Viktor Hovland hit a hole in one on Thursday's Ryder Cup practice round
AFP
Viktor Hovland (26) made a hole-in-one on the par-four fifth hole during Europe's practice session on Thursday ahead of the 2023 Ryder Cup.

The world number four hit a driver onto the green of the 302-yard hole, with the ball landing softly before rolling into the cup.

The crowd's cheers alerted Norwegian Hovland to his achievement, with his teammates Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton and Ludvig Aberg quickly joining in the celebrations.

Europe will be hoping Hovland can repeat the trick when they start their bid to regain the trophy on Friday morning in Rome.

There have been six holes-in-one in Ryder Cup history, but never on a par four.

The PGA Tour has only ever seen one ace on a par four, as has the European Tour.

Mentions
GolfRyder Cup PGA TourHovland Viktor
Related Articles
Who are the 12 players looking to bring Ryder Cup glory back to Team Europe?
Aberg can be 'generational player' says Europe skipper Donald
Captain Donald names his six picks for Europe Ryder Cup team
Show more
Golf
Winning is all that counts at the Ryder Cup, but can a draw be just as valuable?
Editors' Picks: In-form Premier League sides clash while Ryder Cup gets underway
Volume turned up as Ryder Cup ready for lift-off at Marco Simone Country Club
Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton to launch Europe's Ryder Cup bid in opening foursome
Updated
When in Rome: The pivotal holes which could decide the fate of the Ryder Cup
Who are the 12 players looking to claim a historic win on European turf for Team US?
Ludvig Aberg leads cast of rookies hoping to write special Ryder Cup script
European Ryder Cup juniors end US dominance in style with demolition job
Europe's six straight Ryder Cup home wins as they eye seventh in Rome
Most Read
Derby Week: Rivalries renewed as Argentina taken over by football fever
Newcastle draw Man Utd in repeat of last season's EFL Cup final
Napoli stroll to win as Osimhen scores, Inter defeated by Sassuolo
EFL Cup roundup: Man City crash out as Liverpool and West Ham avoid scares

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings