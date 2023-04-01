Viktor Hovland makes hole-in-one on par four in Ryder Cup practice

Viktor Hovland hit a hole in one on Thursday's Ryder Cup practice round

Viktor Hovland (26) made a hole-in-one on the par-four fifth hole during Europe's practice session on Thursday ahead of the 2023 Ryder Cup.

The world number four hit a driver onto the green of the 302-yard hole, with the ball landing softly before rolling into the cup.

The crowd's cheers alerted Norwegian Hovland to his achievement, with his teammates Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton and Ludvig Aberg quickly joining in the celebrations.

Europe will be hoping Hovland can repeat the trick when they start their bid to regain the trophy on Friday morning in Rome.

There have been six holes-in-one in Ryder Cup history, but never on a par four.

The PGA Tour has only ever seen one ace on a par four, as has the European Tour.