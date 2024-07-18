American Justin Thomas leads Open as Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau struggle

Advertisement
Updated
Thomas in action
Thomas in actionReuters
American early starter Justin Thomas (31) overcame a mid-round wobble to take the clubhouse lead at the 152nd Open with an opening round three-under 68 at a blustery Royal Troon on Thursday.

The twice former PGA champion galloped to four under after 10 holes before hitting trouble but finished strongly, sinking a long birdie at the last to set the early pace.

Sweden's Alex Noren, England's Justin Rose, Denmark's Nicolai Hojgaard and American Russell Henley finished on two under in testing conditions.

Several big names struggled on the Ayrshire coast, not least reigning US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau who who carded a five-over 76 which included an eagle-three at the 16th.

World number two Rory McIlroy was even further back after a round of 78 left him fighting to make the cut.

Thomas, who has never had a top-10 finish at the Open and missed the cut last year, birdied the second, fourth and seventh and also the Postage Stamp par-three eighth.

But a double bogey six at the 12th and a bogey at the 13th stunted his progress but he holed a par putt from 17 feet at the 15th and then birdied the last two holes to take the lead.

"I played so well today but gave a couple back at the beginning of the back nine," former world number one Thomas said. "I'm playing really well and feeling confident about my game. It's nice to get off to a good start in a major."

Play began under cloudy skies at 6.35am local time on the Ayrshire coast with 1997 Open champion Justin Leonard striking the first tee shot of the day. He finished with an 80 but was not the only player struggling as the course bared its teeth.

"It's a difficult test out here. Something I'm not familiar with. I never grew up playing it, and not to say that that's the reason," the big-hitting DeChambeau told reporters.

"I finished eighth at St Andrews. I can do it when it's warm and not windy."

Sand trap

Northern Ireland's McIlroy, bidding for his fifth major title 10 years after his last one, was also caught out by the conditions. He bogeyed the first and dropped two shots at the Postage Stamp as his bunker escape rolled back into the cavernous sand trap.

Things got worse when he bogeyed the 10th and emerged with a double bogey at the 11th after hitting his tee shot out of bounds over the railway track skirting the course. Two more bogeys ensured he will need something special on Friday to take part at the weekend.

Reigning champion Brian Harman, whose putter took him to glory at Hoylake, carded a two-over 73, as did Spain's Jon Rahm.

"The back nine is hard, but the front nine into that wind, it's just brutal," Harman said.

Large galleries headed for home favourite Robert MacIntyre who was joined by Rahm and England's Tommy Fleetwood.

MacIntyre, who won last week's Scottish Open, signed for a 72 after a solid enough but Fleetwood could make no impact as he opened with a five-over 76.

World number one Scottie Scheffler was among the late starters alongside fellow Americans Jordan Spieth, the 2017 Open champion, and Cameron Young.

Mentions
