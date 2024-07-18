Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. The Open Championship PGA Tour
  4. American Justin Thomas takes early Open lead as Rory McIlroy struggles

American Justin Thomas takes early Open lead as Rory McIlroy struggles

Updated
Thomas in action
Thomas in actionReuters
American early starter Justin Thomas (31) overcame a mid-round wobble to take the clubhouse lead at the 152nd Open with an opening round three-under 68 at a blustery Royal Troon on Thursday.

The twice former PGA champion galloped to four under after 10 holes before hitting trouble but finished strongly, sinking a long birdie at the last to set the early pace.

Sweden's Alex Noren, England's Justin Rose and Denmark's Nicolai Hojgaard all finished on two under.

Several big names struggled though in testing conditions on the Ayrshire coast, not least reigning US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau who was six over after 11 holes and world number two Rory McIlroy whose challenge began badly.

Thomas, who has never had a top-10 finish at the Open and missed the cut last year, birdied the second, fourth and seventh and also the Postage Stamp par-three eighth.

But a double bogey six at the 12th and a bogey at the 13th stunted his progress but he holed a par putt from 17 feet at the 15th and then birdied the last two holes to take the lead.

"I played so well today but gave a couple back at the beginning of the back nine," former world number one Thomas said. "I'm playing really well and feeling confident about my game. It's nice to get off to a good start in a major."

Play began under cloudy skies at 6.35am local time on the Ayrshire coast with 1997 Open champion Justin Leonard striking the first tee shot of the day. He finished with an 80 but was not the only player struggling in tricky conditions.

DeChambeau was in danger of playing himself out of the tournament on day one while the likes McIlroy, Max Homa and Tommy Fleetwood were also struggling.

Northern Ireland's McIlroy, bidding for his fifth major title 10 years after his last one, bogeyed the first and dropped two shots at the Postage Stamp as his bunker escape rolled back into the cavernous sand trap.

And things got worse as he bogeyed the 10th and then emerged with a double bogey at the 11th after hitting his tee shot out of bounds over the railway track skirting the course.

McIlroy was five over after 11.

Reigning champion Brian Harman uncharacteristically endured an up-and-down front nine with two birdies and three bogeys and was level par with six holes of his round remaining.

Large galleries headed for home favourite Robert MacIntyre who was joined by Spain's Jon Rahm and England's Fleetwood.

Last week's Scottish Open winner MacIntyre started solidly but undid an early birdie with missed par putt at the fifth and was one over after 14 holes.

Rahm also cut a frustrated figure at times as he was one over after 14 with the Troon links proving a real test.

World number one Scottie Scheffler is among the late starters alongside fellow Americans Jordan Spieth, the 2017 Open champion, and Cameron Young.

Mentions
GolfThomas JustinNoren AlexanderDeChambeau BrysonMacIntyre RobertAberg LudvigHojgaard NicolaiMcIlroy RoryRose JustinScott AdamFleetwood TommyHarman BrianRahm JonScheffler ScottieHoma MaxLeonard JustinSpieth JordanYoung CameronThe Open Championship PGA Tour
Related Articles
Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa set for final-round showdown at PGA Championship
Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa share PGA Championship lead
Home favourite Robert MacIntyre relaxed ahead of Open tilt
Show more
Golf
Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler eye Claret Jug as 152nd British Open gets underway
Bryson DeChambeau reveals eventual Rory McIlroy talks after US Open snub
Rory McIlroy aims to end drought as Scottie Scheffler eyes first British Open
Xander Schauffele seeks attitude edge to tame wind-swept Troon
Scottie Scheffler ready to get creative at British Open
Rory McIlroy motivated for British Open after U.S. Open disappointment
I'll play as long as I can play and win, says Tiger Woods ahead of The Open
Jon Rahm hopes to build on Spain's Euros and Wimbledon success at British Open
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Lille's Yoro nearing Man Utd move, Leverkusen keen on Matip
Javier Mascherano says racist Argentina chants 'taken out of context'
Confirmed Premier League and European club kits for the 2024/25 season
USA smokes Serbia behind Steph Curry and dominant defence

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings