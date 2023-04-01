Brian Harman roars to top of British Open leaderboard with early birdie barrage

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. The Open Championship PGA Tour
  4. Brian Harman roars to top of British Open leaderboard with early birdie barrage
Brian Harman roars to top of British Open leaderboard with early birdie barrage
Updated
Harman got off to a flying start
Harman got off to a flying start
Profimedia
American Brian Harman (36) surged to the top of the Open leaderboard with a barrage of early birdies in his second round at a breezy but bright Royal Liverpool on Friday.

He began the day one stroke behind the three-way leaders but moved three clear on eight under after birdies at the second, third, fourth and fifth holes.

It could have been even better for the left-hander as his chip from off the green at the fifth struck the flag and almost dropped in for an eagle.

The rock-steady Harman then made four successive pars to reach the turn in 31 strokes.

Of the overnight leaders on five-under after first-round 66s, Argentina's Emiliano Grillo dropped back after a double-bogey at the second and a bogey at the third.

Local favourite Tommy Fleetwood and South African amateur Christo Lamprecht, who shared the lead with Grillo, were teeing off their second rounds later.

Just as on Thursday, large galleries lined the fairways alongside the picturesque Dee Estuary, many of them watching pre-tournament favourite Rory McIlroy.

The Northern Irishman gave them something early to cheer by rolling in a birdie putt at the testing par-four opening hole, moving him to one under for the championship.

McIlroy, bidding to emulate his 2014 victory at Hoylake and claim a long-awaited fifth major, had a great chance of another birdie at the third but missed a four-foot putt.

Conditions were proving difficult with McIlroy's playing partner Justin Rose going out of bounds at the third on his way to dropping a shot to slip to five-over.

Masters champion Jon Rahm, also playing with McIlroy, began with four pars but needs to make up ground at three over.

England's Matthew Southgate, playing in the first group of the day, took the early clubhouse lead on one-under after an eagle at the 18th hole.

Defending champion Cameron Smith (one over par) begins his second round just before 3 p.m.

Mentions
GolfHarman BrianLamprecht ChristoHojgaard RasmusFitzpatrick AlexSouthgate MatthewGrillo EmilianoFleetwood TommyJordan MatthewMcIlroy RorySmith CameronRahm JonRose JustinThe Open Championship PGA Tour
Related Articles
Rory McIlroy to launch British Open bid alongside Jon Rahm and Justin Rose
Fleetwood sets pace at British Open alongside amateur Lamprecht
Tommy Fleetwood and Christo Lamprecht set pace with first-round 66s at British Open
Updated
Show more
Golf
Australian Travis Smyth sinks first hole-in-one at this year's Open at Royal Liverpool
Ernie Els calls for PGA Tour board to resign over merger with 'circus golf' LIV series
Rory McIlroy salvages opening round after struggle, still in the mix
Jordan Spieth predicts 'carnage' at new 17th if wind blows at Royal Liverpool
Unlucky fan felled by wild Jon Rahm tee shot at The Open
Tommy Fleetwood thrives at home sweet home after great first round at The Open
Reigning Open champion Cameron Smith still confident despite slow start
Wyndham Clark under the radar but making an impact at British Open
Jordan Spieth 'emotionally involved' in Leeds after becoming shareholder
Christo Lamprecht leaves mentor Louis Oosthuizen in shade as he enjoys dream major debut
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Mahrez set to sign for Al-Ahli, Kane snubbing new Spurs contract
Declan Rice and Kai Havertz make mark as Arsenal crush MLS All-Stars
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season
First-half rout sees Spain cruise past Costa Rica to make perfect World Cup start

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |