British Open leader Brian Harman sets off in third round as Jon Rahm makes big move

Brian Harman tees off on the 1st hole during the third round
Brian Harman tees off on the 1st hole during the third round
Reuters
American Brian Harman (36) teed off in the British Open third round on Saturday with a commanding four-shot lead as Jon Rahm (28) soared into contention with a flawless 63 at a soggy Hoylake.

Harman, who moved to 10 under par with rounds 67 and 65, was playing with his closest challenger Tommy Fleetwood of England, who battled to a round of 71 on Friday following his opening 66.

Spanish world number three Rahm conjured up eight birdies to finish at six under par and second-ranked Rory McIlroy birdied three of his first five holes to get to four under as he bids for a fifth major title.

Denmark's Nicolai Hojgaard moved to five under with four early birdies and Australian Jason Day climbed to four under with a birdie at the first, alongside Austrian Sepp Straka.

In wet conditions, the early starters struggled to make up significant ground on Harman, the world number 26 who is bidding for his first major crown.

Americans Rickie Fowler and Patrick Cantlay completed flawless 67s to move to one under par but world number one Scottie Scheffler continued to struggle, picking up two late birdies to complete a 72 and finish at four over alongside compatriot Brooks Koepka.

"The first six holes were definitely tough. Obviously, made a few good putts to save pars," Fowler told reporters.

"Had a few birdie opportunities kind of slide by. A little give, a little take. Solid day of golf."

Defending champion Cameron Smith of Australia battled to a 68 to finish at one under and England's Matthew Fitzpatrick, the 2022 US Open champion, carded a 67 to finish two under par.

Follow The Open on Flashscore.

