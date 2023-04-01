R&A announce record prize money haul of  million at British Open

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. The Open Championship PGA Tour
  4. R&A announce record prize money haul of $3 million at British Open
R&A announce record prize money haul of $3 million at British Open
The British Open will begin on July 16th
The British Open will begin on July 16th
Reuters
The winner of this year's British Open Championship will collect a record $3 million in prize money, the R&A announced on Wednesday.

It will be the highest amount in the tournament's history, with an 18% increase from 2022, which was won by Australian Cameron Smith.

"Our aim is to ensure The Open remains at the pinnacle of world golf and we have almost doubled the prize fund since 2016," the CEO of R&A Martin Slumbers said in a statement.

"While we are seeing substantial increases in prize money across the men's professional game, we are fulfilling our wider obligation to the sport by elevating the AIG Women's Open, strengthening pathways in the elite amateur game and encouraging more people around the world to play golf.

"We believe that getting this balance right is vital to the long-term future of the sport."

The sport's oldest championship will boost their prize fund further if more than 70 professional golfers qualify for the final two rounds.

This year's championship, the 151st, will be played at Royal Liverpool from July 16th-23rd.

Mentions
GolfThe Open Championship PGA Tour
Related Articles
British Open's 154th edition to be played at Royal Birkdale in 2026
PGA Tour official to defend Saudi-backed LIV tie-up before US Senate panel
Updated
PGA board member resigns over 'serious concerns' on LIV deal
Show more
Golf
Allisen Corpuz wins US Women's Open for first LPGA triumph
Cameron Smith wins LIV Golf London event ahead of British Open
Brendon Todd closes strong to grab one-shot lead at PGA John Deere Classic
Japan's Nasa Hataoka fires 66 to grab one-stroke lead at US Women's Open
Outsider Bailey Tardy grabs two-stroke lead after shooting 68 at US Women's Open
Cameron Young seizes two-stroke lead at PGA John Deere Classic after seven-under par round
PGA Tour's Monahan returning to commissioner's job on July 17 after 'medical situation'
Kim Hyo-joo and Lin Xiyu share lead at US Women's Open after shooting 4-under par
Jonas Blixt blitzes into two-shot lead at John Deere Classic with superb 62
McDowell wants Ryder Cup eligibility for LIV's European players
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Manchester United close in on Onana, Milinkovic-Savic set for Al-Hilal
Top seed Iga Swiatek toppled by Elina Svitolina in Wimbledon quarter-finals
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season
Deadly Djokovic repels Rublev in four sets to reach semi-finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |