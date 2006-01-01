Bryson DeChambeau holds nerve to win US Open

Bryson DeChambeau holds nerve to win US Open

Bryson DeChambeau won his second US Open on Sunday
Bryson DeChambeau won his second US Open on SundayKatie Goodale - USA TODAY Sports
Bryson DeChambeau (30) came out on top in a dramatic back nine battle with Rory McIlroy (34) to win the US Open by one shot on Sunday as the Northern Irishman's major misery continued.

Poised to end a decade long major drought, McIlroy collapsed at the finish with bogey's on three of his final four holes, including a heart-breaker at the 18th where he missed from inside four feet.

At the same time, playing in the final pair, DeChambeau sent his tee shot into the rough but held his nerve to finish with par and a final round one-over 71 that was good enough to earn the LIV Golf standard bearer a heart-stopping victory.

It was the second career major win for the American, his first coming at the 2020 US Open.

