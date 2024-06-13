Cantlay scorches Pinehurst with late birdies to grab US Open clubhouse lead

Cantlay scorches Pinehurst with late birdies to grab US Open clubhouse lead

Updated
Patrick Cantlay impressed on day one
Patrick Cantlay impressed on day oneReuters
Patrick Cantlay (32) used a sizzling burst of late birdies to grab a one-shot US Open clubhouse lead over Swede Ludvig Aberg (24) on Thursday at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina where Scottie Scheffler (27) was struggling to make a move.

Cantlay, in pursuit of his maiden major victory, birdied three of his final five holes on a tricky layout en route to a five-under-par 65 that matched Martin Kaymer's record for the lowest start at Pinehurst No. 2 during a US Open.

"Played pretty solid most of the way," said Cantlay, who needed only 23 putts on the notoriously challenging turtle-shell greens that are one of the course's greatest defence.

"I thought the golf course played pretty difficult. But drove it well. A lot of balls on the fairway. Left the ball in the right spots, for the most part."

Aberg, playing in his first US Open, produced a brilliant display of ball-striking and birdied his closing hole, the par-three ninth, to get within one of Cantlay while Frenchman Matthieu Pavon was a further shot back.

Pavon made a bit of history while moving into contention as he became the first player with two eagles in a US Open round at Pinehurst.

Ludvig Aberg prepares to putt on the eighth green
Ludvig Aberg prepares to putt on the eighth greenReuters

Cantlay, competing in his 30th major, started on the back nine and kick-started his day at the par-four 11th, his second, where he chipped in for birdie from a greenside bunker.

The American made the turn at one under but covered his final nine holes in a stunning four-under 31. Cantlay had a chance to go even lower but a birdie putt from 19 feet at his final hole shaved the right edge.

Sergio Garcia, who only learned on Monday that he was added to the field as an alternate, made the most of his opportunity by carding only the sixth bogey-free round in US Open history at Pinehurst No. 2 to sit four shots back of Cantlay.

"Obviously to shoot under par in a US Open, which is a championship that I love, it's always great," said Garcia.

"To go bogey-free is even greater. It's something that I give a lot of respect to, and I'm very proud of."

Woods and Scheffler struggling

World number one Scheffler, who went out with the late starters and in a high-profile group with Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy, was struggling for accuracy off the tee and made the turn at one over after mixing two bogeys with a birdie.

McIlroy, hoping to end his 10-year major drought this week, was two under and level with Tony Finau (68) while Schauffele, who picked up his first major at last month's PGA Championship, was one over.

Bryson DeChambeau, one of 13 LIV Golf players in the 156-player field this week and less than a month removed from his runner-up showing at the PGA Championship with what he later called his "B" game was one under after eight holes.

Defending champion Wyndham Clark, eager to jump-start a season in which he has missed the cut at the first two majors, also went out late and was one over after seven holes.

The opening round of the US Open was played under sunny skies and on a layout sure to test the mental discipline of the players this week given its tricky greens and fairways that bleed into sandy waste areas full of wire grass.

Tiger Woods in action at Pinehurst
Tiger Woods in action at PinehurstReuters

Tiger Woods, competing in only his fourth event of the year and who accepted a special exemption to play in the US Open, enjoyed an encouraging start but his putter abandoned him as the round wore on and he opened with a 74.

"I didn't hit my irons particularly well," said Woods, who was one under through six holes before carding five bogeys over a seven-hole stretch around the turn.

"Didn't putt that great. Drove it on the string all day. Unfortunately, I just didn't capitalise on it."

Phil Mickelson, US Open runner-up a record six times, saw his hopes of completing the career Grand Slam of golf's four majors fade with a 79 in a round that started with four consecutive bogeys.

