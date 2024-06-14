DeChambeau grabs US Open clubhouse lead at Pinehurst, McIlroy one back

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. US Open PGA Tour
  4. DeChambeau grabs US Open clubhouse lead at Pinehurst, McIlroy one back

DeChambeau grabs US Open clubhouse lead at Pinehurst, McIlroy one back

Updated
Rory McIlroy ended the first round at Pinehurst with the share of the lead
Rory McIlroy ended the first round at Pinehurst with the share of the leadReuters
Bryson DeChambeau (30) birdied his final hole to take a one-shot US Open clubhouse lead over Rory McIlroy (35) in North Carolina on Friday while pre-tournament favourite Scottie Scheffler (27) was at risk of missing the halfway cut.

DeChambeau, who last month finished runner-up at the PGA Championship, carded a one-under-par 69 that left him at four under, ahead of McIlroy (72) who began the day in a share of the lead with Patrick Cantlay.

Belgium's Thomas Detry, who started on the back nine, was five under through 14 holes and the on-course leader at six under as he mastered Pinehurst No. 2's notoriously tricky dome-shaped greens.

Detry, who never finished better than a share of 49th in two US Open starts, made his ninth one-putt of the day at the par-four third where he rolled in a 22-footer to grab a share of the lead before carding his sixth birdie at the fifth.

Cantlay, competing in his 30th major and seeking his first triumph at one of golf's blue-riband events, went out with the late starters.

Masters runner-up Ludvig Aberg, one shot back after an opening round during which he hit every fairway, was a further group behind.

DeChambeau, the 2020 US Open champion and one of 12 LIV Golf players in the 156-player field, took the clubhouse lead with a stellar closing hole where he tapped in for birdie after leaving his approach shot 15 inches from the cup.

ROLLER-COASTER START

After a roller-coaster start, DeChambeau got into the mix with back-to-back birdies at 12 and 13, the latter a 23-footer that was heading well past the hole had it not caught the left edge, before a bogey 15th where his tee shot found a bunker.

McIlroy, one of two players to go bogey-free in the first round, started on the back nine and dropped shots at the par-four 11th where his second shot sped off the green and the 15th after his tee shot rolled off the false front.

He looked certain to slip further back at the par-three 17th after his long-range birdie putt rolled off the green but saved save par with a brilliant chip from 39 feet.

McIlroy was bent over in disbelief when his 10-foot birdie attempt at the par-four first hole stopped on the edge of the hole but he responded two holes later where he finally made birdie after his approached settled inside of seven feet.

He nearly picked up another stroke at the fourth where his birdie attempt from 37 feet stopped one revolution short of the hole.

McIlroy escaped the par-five fifth unscathed after his second shot rolled off green but was unable to save par at the par-three ninth where he made bogey after a mis-hit left him with a plugged lie in a bunker.

"Overall, I felt like I did a pretty good job at keeping some of the mistakes off the scorecard," said McIlroy.

"I wish I had converted a couple more of the chances."

Masters champion Scheffler, who entered the year's third major as the clear favourite, was unable to take advantage of quality iron shots as he carded a 74 that left him at five over and outside the projected cut line.

Tiger Woods, competing in only his fourth event of the year, is also at risk of missing the cut after struggling to an opening 74 and had just started his second round.

The top 60 players and ties will make the cut and play the final two rounds over the weekend.

Mentions
GolfUS Open PGA TourMcIlroy RoryCantlay PatrickDeChambeau BrysonSchauffele XanderPavon MatthieuAberg LudvigScheffler ScottieCerda FranciscoDetry ThomasHatton TyrrellWoods Tiger
Related Articles
McIlroy moves into joint lead of US Open with Cantlay after bogey-free start
Updated
World number one Scheffler to start US Open alongside McIlroy and Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler in top form heading into US Open at Pinehurst
Show more
Golf
Rory McIlroy puts strong start at US Open down to strategy and mindset
Scheffler able to laugh about arrest at PGA as he focuses on US Open
Former champion Jon Rahm withdraws from US Open due to foot injury
Rory McIlroy hopes trend continues in bid to win US Open at Pinehurst
Tiger Woods confident his body is strong enough to win at US Open
Jon Rahm uncertain for US Open with left foot infection
Five storylines to follow at this week's US Open at Pinehurst Resort
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern Munich close Ito deal as Manchester United make Branthwaite bid
Flashscore remembers: The best opening matches in European Championship history
The records Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo could break or extend at Euro 2024
How recent host nations have fared in European Championship openers

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings