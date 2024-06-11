Former champion Jon Rahm withdraws from US Open due to foot injury

Updated
Rahm speaking during a press conference
Rahm speaking during a press conferenceReuters
Former champion Jon Rahm (29) has withdrawn from this week's US Open at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina due to a painful foot injury that also forced him out of last week's LIV Golf event, the Spaniard said on Tuesday.

World number eight Rahm, who was one of 13 LIV Golf players in the field this week, is dealing with a lesion in between toes on his left foot that led to an infection which caused swelling and pain.

"After consulting with numerous doctors and my team, I have decided it is best for my long-term health, to withdraw from this week's U.S. Open Championship," Rahm, who won his first major at the 2021 US Open, wrote on social media.

"Hopefully I'll be back in action sooner than later!"

The decision by Rahm came about six hours after he showed up to his pre-tournament media availability wearing a flip-flop on his left foot along with a toe separator to keep the area dry and a shoe on his other foot.

When talking to reporters, Rahm said the foot issue remained a concern and he did not commit to playing this week, saying at the time: "As to right now this week, I don't know."

Rahm is not sure what caused the issue but the discomfort was enough that he decided to have a shot to numb the area on Saturday that was supposed to get him through the second round of the LIV Golf event pain-free.

But Rahm was in pain by the second hole and ultimately decided to withdraw after six holes.

Rahm finished in the top 10 at three majors last year, including at Augusta National where he won the Masters, but has struggled at the blue-riband events since his shock move to LIV Golf last December.

The Spaniard shared 45th place at this year's Masters and missed the cut at last month's PGA Championship.

Rahm, who came joint 10th in last year's US Open, was scheduled to play the first two rounds this week alongside Hideki Matsuyama and Jordan Spieth.

