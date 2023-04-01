Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele shoot record 62s to share US Open lead

Reuters

Rickie Fowler chips to the green on the 16th hole during a practice round for the US Open

Californians Rickie Fowler (34) and Xander Schauffele (29) carded the two lowest rounds ever at a US Open with eight-under 62s to share the early clubhouse lead at the Los Angeles Country Club on Thursday.

Favourable pin locations and a morning mist that softened the course led to ideal scoring conditions and a resurgent Fowler took full advantage, making 10 birdies in his opening round after failing to qualify for the last two US Opens.

"I knew it was close but I didn't know the exact number," Fowler said when asked if he was aware of the history that was within his grasp.

"I was just trying to keep moving forward and I made a lot of good swings."

Fowler's most impressive swing may have come after his tee shot on the par-five eighth landed in the course's barranca. He kept his cool and his sensational second shot got him up on the fairway and he made an unlikely birdie.

Not to be outdone, fellow Southern California native Schauffele went bogey-free to match Fowler.

"I was looking at Rickie and I thought if he can do it, why can't I?," Schauffele said.

World number one Scottie Scheffler was part of a group of four players tied for third at three under par.

Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot on the first hole during the first round Profimedia

The 123rd US Open got underway against the backdrop of the bombshell announcement of a partnership between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and the Saudi backers of the LIV circuit.

The tournament is the first major to be played since the warring factions called a truce and sees PGA Tour loyalists paired together with some of the Saudi-backed circuit's highest-profile figures.

Rory McIlroy, one of the most vocal critics of LIV, teed off alongside LIV Golf's Brooks Koepka, who won his third PGA Championship title last month, as the sun began to break through the clouds.

Defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick was also in action as part of the afternoon wave in a group with last year's British Open winner Cameron Smith, one of the breakaway tour's biggest recruits.

