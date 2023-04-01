US Open begins at Los Angeles Country Club with PGA and LIV stars paired together

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. US Open PGA Tour
  4. US Open begins at Los Angeles Country Club with PGA and LIV stars paired together
US Open begins at Los Angeles Country Club with PGA and LIV stars paired together
Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot on the first hole during the first round of the 123rd US Open Championship
Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot on the first hole during the first round of the 123rd US Open Championship
Profimedia
The 123rd US Open got underway at the Los Angeles Country Club on Thursday against the backdrop of the bombshell announcement of a partnership between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and the Saudi backers of the LIV circuit.

The tournament is the first major to be played since the warring factions called a truce and sees PGA Tour loyalists paired together with some of the Saudi-backed circuit's highest-profile figures.

Rory McIlroy, one of the most vocal critics of LIV, tees off against LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka, who picked up his third PGA Championship title last month.

Defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick is going head-to-head with reigning British Open winner Cameron Smith, one of the breakaway tour's biggest recruits.

One of the morning's biggest attractions, however, is a grouping of world number one Scottie Scheffler with two-time major champion Collin Morikawa and home favourite Max Homa.

Players were greeted by overcast and mild conditions, while narrow fairways and nasty rough are expected to test competitors.

Follow all the action from the US Open on Flashsocre.

Mentions
GolfUS Open PGA TourMcIlroy RoryFitzpatrick MatthewKoepka BrooksSmith CameronHoma MaxMorikawa CollinScheffler ScottiePGA TourLIV Golf
Related Articles
Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka in mouthwatering pairing at upcoming US Open
PGA Championship preview: Rahm and Scheffler lead the way as Spieth targets history
PGA Tour and LIV Golf take feud to PGA Championship
Show more
Golf
LIV to continue as scheduled in 2024 despite PGA merger, says Dustin Johnson
Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas looking to invest in Leeds United
US senators urge Justice Department to closely scrutinize PGA & LIV golf deal
Rory McIlroy seeing 'big steps of progress' in his game ahead of US Open bid
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan steps back due to 'medical situation'
Collin Morikawa still nursing back injury as he seeks first US Open crown
Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka seek to keep US Open focus amid merger turmoil
Turmoil in professional game changes nothing in golf's spiritual home
US senator opens probe into PGA Tour, LIV Golf agreement
Smith at peace with decision to join LIV Golf after merger news
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: West Ham reject Arsenal bid for Rice, Newcastle want Barella
Trio of club cup final appearances a boost for Italy, says Roberto Mancini
I did not ask to be sold to Real Madrid, says Mbappe after confirming PSG exit
Nations League finals a considerable achievement for Croatia, says coach Dalic