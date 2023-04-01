Gregg Berhalter returns as US coach until 2026 after six months absence

Gregg Berhalter returns as US coach until 2026 after six months absence
Updated
Gregg Berhalter's contract with the national team expired on December 31
Gregg Berhalter's contract with the national team expired on December 31
Reuters
Gregg Berhalter (49) has returned as coach of the United States men's team to lead them to the 2026 World Cup, the country's soccer federation said on Friday, nearly six months after his contract expired amid a shakeup at the federation.

His contract with the national team expired on December 31st after he lead the side to the knockout stages of the World Cup in Qatar.

"Berhalter brings nearly three decades of experience and is the first in U.S. Soccer history to participate in a FIFA World Cup as both a player and a head coach," said U.S. Soccer in a statement.

The federation was embroiled in internal strife after the tournament due to a dispute between Berhalter, U.S. midfielder Gio Reyna and his parents.

Berhalter had made remarks criticising Reyna's commitment to the team at the World Cup, saying that he even considered sending him home.

Reyna's mother Danielle, who has known Berhalter and his wife for years, responded by informing the federation of an incident more than 30 years ago in which Berhalter had admitted to kicking his now-wife during a dispute.

U.S. Soccer launched an investigation, which said in March that the incident would not prevent the body from rehiring Berhalter.

B.J. Callaghan, who took over from Anthony Hudson when he stepped down as interim manager, has guided the United States to the final of the CONCACAF Nations League where they face Canada on Sunday.

