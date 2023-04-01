Gregg Berhalter set for USMNT return after six months absence

Reuters
Gregg Berhalter is poised to return as coach of the United States men's team, The Athletic reported on Friday, almost six months after US Soccer let his contract expire amid a shakeup at the federation.

His contract with the national team expired on December 31 after he lead the side to the knockout stages of the World Cup in Qatar.

The federation was embroiled in internal strife after the tournament due to a dispute between Berhalter, US midfielder Gio Reyna and his parents.

The Athletic said the deal is "still being finalised" but that Berhalter's return was "imminent".

ESPN reported that the federation would make an announcement on Berhalter later on Friday.

Reuters has contacted US Soccer for comment.

Berhalter had made remarks criticising Reyna's commitment to the team at the World Cup, saying that he even considered sending him home.

Reyna's mother Danielle, who has known Berhalter and his wife for years, responded by informing the federation of an incident more than 30 years ago in which Berhalter had admitted to kicking his now-wife during a dispute.

US Soccer launched an investigation, which said in March that the incident would not prevent the body from rehiring Berhalter.

BJ Callaghan, who took over from Anthony Hudson when he stepped down as interim manager, has guided the United States to the final of the CONCACAF Nations League where they face Canada on Sunday.

