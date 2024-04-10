Three-time Olympic champion Max Whitlock to retire after Paris Games

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Gymnastics
  3. Olympic Games
  4. Three-time Olympic champion Max Whitlock to retire after Paris Games
Three-time Olympic champion Max Whitlock to retire after Paris Games
Max Whitlock has also won three titles at the World Championships
Max Whitlock has also won three titles at the World Championships
Reuters
Britain's three-time Olympic champion Max Whitlock will retire after this year's Paris Games, the 31-year-old said on Wednesday.

Whitlock was Olympic champion twice in pommel horse from Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo and also won floor gold in Rio.

The Englishman, who is aiming to defend his pommel title in Paris this August in what would be his fourth Games, opened up about mental health issues following the Tokyo Olympics and took an 18-month break from the sport.

"This decision now feels right," Whitlock told the BBC.

"Going for my final Olympic Games, it feels very, very strange talking about it and it's almost hard to articulate what it's like. It's a really nice mindset to be in, to think I'll just give it all I've got."

Whitlock has also won three bronze medals at the Olympics - all-around in Rio, and team and pommel from London 2012.

"Ever since Rio where I was at my peak age, I think I've had questions thrown at me about when am I retiring," Whitlock said.

"I've wanted to prove people wrong a lot of the way through my journey, and I've always had the mindset of trying to do this for as long as I possibly can."

Whitlock has won three titles at the World Championships, as well as four gold medals at both the Commonwealth Games and the European Championships.

Team GB are due to announce the gymnastics team for Paris in June. The artistic gymnastics competition will take place between July 27 and August 5.

Mentions
GymnasticsOlympic Games
Related Articles
Olympic champion Gabby Douglas delays competitive return due to COVID
Gymnastics
Mary Lou Retton 'blessed' to be alive after being struck by pneumonia
Japan's Hashimoto wins second all-around world title after stunning display in Antwerp
Brilliant Simone Biles in control at US Championships as she eyes eighth title
Biles quashes comeback doubts in Chicago victory, appears set for third Olympic bid
Simone Biles captures US Classic in return to gymnastics competition
Gymnast Simone Biles to compete at U.S. Classic after two-year hiatus
British women win historic European team gold in Turkey
Olympic champion Lee targets Paris 2024 despite kidney issue
Most Read
Every head-to-head result between Real Madrid and Manchester City
Real Madrid and Man City produce game for the ages in six-goal Champions League epic
How Bayern have historically haunted Arsenal in the Champions League
Carlos Alcaraz pulls out of Monte Carlo Masters due to forearm injury

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings