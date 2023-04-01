Haaland, De Bruyne and Doku close to Manchester City returns, says Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said Erling Haaland, Kevin de Bruyne and Jeremy Doku trained well this week, but he is unsure of their availability for Sunday's FA Cup third-round match against Huddersfield Town.

Haaland, the league's joint top scorer with 14 goals, has not played since December 6 due to a bruised foot.

"Jeremy feels really, really good and Kevin as well. And Erling is also a little bit better," Guardiola told reporters on Friday.

"In the two or three training sessions they feel good and are improving. I don't know about Sunday or Newcastle (a January 13 Premier League match) but for the rest they will be ready.

"No major setbacks, that would be the worst for Kevin or Jeremy or Erling, that is the most important."

De Bruyne, who is recovering from hamstring surgery, had not featured for Guardiola's team since the opening day of the Premier League season before returning to the bench for their December 30 game against Sheffield. Doku has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since early December.

Guardiola said John Stones has not returned to training since injuring his ankle last week and midfielder Rodri will not be available to face Championship side Huddersfield.

"His grandad passed away so he is away in Madrid," the manager said. "He will not be with us for the next few days. Family is the most important thing."

Last year's treble winners are third in the Premier League standings, five points adrift of leaders Liverpool.

"I would love (De Bruyne) to play the way he played the last eight years he has with me, I would love it," Guardiola said.

"I think he's not going to change his qualities there, but of course, the injury is a big one and what I'm concerned the most is to try to avoid (re-injury)."

After playing nine games in December, City only have four in January.

"I think the Premier League took a great decision to make Boxing Day intense and then have a break," Guardiola said. "We won a lot even in the tough period. It is good now to have the FA Cup, an important game at Newcastle and then two weeks after to refresh our minds."