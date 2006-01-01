Hayes to make London return as USA face England in Wembley friendly

Two of the leading managers in women's football will be in opposition when Emma Hayes (47) returns to London with her United States team to take on Sarina Wiegman's England in an international friendly at Wembley in November.

Hayes left her role as Chelsea manager after 12 years at the club at the end of last season, having guided the Londoners to a fifth successive English Women's Super League title, to take charge of the USA.

The Englishwoman will now bring her new side to London on November 30th for a friendly at Wembley that will form part of England's preparations for their European title defence.

The Lionesses will also face Germany at Wembley on October 25th in a rematch of the Euro 2022 final, as well as playing South Africa in Coventry four days later before taking on Euro 2025 hosts Switzerland at Sheffield's Bramall Lane in early December.

"Our preparations start now," said Dutch boss Wiegman in a statement issued by England's Football Association on Tuesday.

"Securing our place at the tournament next summer, without the need to participate in the play-offs, gives us the maximum time to prepare for the challenge that awaits us in Switzerland."

The 54-year-old added: "To play at Wembley again, especially against the quality of Germany and the United States, is really exciting.

"Our fans always show up and bring the noise when we play there, which really helps the team and no doubt both games will create memorable atmospheres.

"Being able to take the team across the country is also very important to us and we're pleased to be heading back to Coventry and Sheffield and two excellent stadiums."

Hayes won her first two competitive matches in charge of the USA, against Zambia and Germany, as the team qualified for the quarter-finals of the Olympic football tournament.

The USA, the record four-time women's football gold medallists, face Australia in their final group match in Marseille on Wednesday.